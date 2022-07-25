Bimonthly Expenses

Stitch Fix: $20



Annual Expenses

Family Amazon Prime: $109

The New York Times Crossword App: $39.95



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I was a smart kid, so I knew I wanted to go to college. I went to a private high school where almost everyone went on to higher education. I paid in-state tuition at a state university with a combination of savings, summer jobs, school-year jobs, and loans.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't not talk about money but didn't have explicit conversations. My dad had a full-time job and many side jobs; my parents were frugal and had no debt other than their mortgage. We had savings accounts where the “birthday money” would go, plus savings bonds from relatives. We also bought stock in a relative's company; that did not go well. Other than that, we learned that insurance was important, you should live within your means, and that you should balance your checkbook every month, which I no longer do.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started babysitting around age 12, mainly because my parents' friends needed a sitter, not because I wanted the money. My parents opened a small business when I was in my early teens, and I worked there on and off for the next 10 years, mostly because they could pay my siblings and me less than minimum wage. When I was home from college, I found summer work that was more lucrative than what my parents could pay me.



Did you worry about money growing up?

My siblings have memories of overhearing anxious money conversations between our parents. But my dad always said that the key to a happy marriage was never to argue about money, so I'm pretty sure if things were difficult, us kids never really knew.



Do you worry about money now?

Every, every day. My husband and I have been in a cold war for a few years now. I’m not even sure how it started, but it definitely had something to do with money. We’ve always kept our money separate, even when I was a stay-at-home parent for about 15 years. L. was always able to pay all of our expenses, but he’s gotten more and more unwilling to do so over the years. As of now, he pays what he must to keep a roof over our heads, but not much more. For about the past 10 years, he has not contributed to any of the children’s college educations, nor to semi-discretionary expenses like clothing, birthday gifts, prom, AP tests, college application fees, dorm stuff, etc., which is why I have so much debt and no savings. He has no debt other than our mortgage and home equity loan, and approximately $450,000 in retirement accounts (I snuck a look at his statement for this diary). I don’t know how much he has in other savings, though I have to assume that it is quite a bit. He is self-employed and refuses to divulge how much he makes. I know that he declared $85,000 on our tax return this year, but in the past, it has been as much as $275,000. It's a financially abusive relationship, and I can't afford to get out. I am trying to save enough for an attorney, but that is proving to be almost impossible, given the high cost of children and education.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

My husband would say that I've never been financially responsible, because I went from living with my parents to being married. However, I did contribute to half of our expenses before we had children. I am trying to be as responsible as I can right now, though it is clear that I couldn't afford to pay for housing for my children and myself based on my current salary. My dad would help, of course, but it is not his problem.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I received money from my parents when older relatives died; they passed on some of what they inherited. It's probably totaled about $10,000 to $12,000 over the years. But the biggest gift was the gift of savings bonds and stocks for my children, from my parents and my in-laws, beginning when the oldest was an infant. By selling these, I was able to fund some of their college educations, therefore reducing the amount of debt I have.