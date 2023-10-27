1:30 p.m. — Get the most random urge to do a big clean and organize. This will be my last one before going back to work for the school year so I spend extra time on areas I won’t want to do once I am back at work. I also fold our laundry from the weekend. This is a task my husband, B., and I normally do together but I am feeling generous knowing this year will be rough between work and grad school and he will be picking up a lot of the chores which is not his thing. For 190 days, B. gets a me that is not always the most pleasant, depending on how work is going. I love what I do, but I struggle to leave it at the door when I get home and I let the day affect me much more than it should. I am grateful that he has adapted to this way of life though and knows how to be the other half when I am not able to pull my weight.