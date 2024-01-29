Taylor Swift Wore This $44 Baublebar Necklace At The Chiefs Game

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
By the time you're reading this, an entire internet's worth of rabid fans have — unsurprisingly — clicked and shopped the heck out of Taylor Swift's Baublebar necklace that she sported during Sunday night's AFC Championship Game. (Spoiler alert: The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl.)
If we've learned nothing from Swift's and Travis Kelce's highly-documented romance, it's that the Venn diagram of Swifties and Chiefs fans is alive and well. And that Taylor Swift may have singlehandedly resurrected game-day fashion.
Swift has been known to sport a variety of Chiefs swag while in attendance at past games, including bomber jackets, custom jerseys, and of course, her signature red lipstick. However, the latest item in question is none other than a gold-plated, double-chain necklace from sports reporter Erin Andrews' collab with Baublebar. The $44 piece features the Kansas City Chiefs logo on one side, along with a pavé-studded "Chiefs Kingdom" on the rear — fitting, as Kelce does indeed appear to be the king of her heart these days.
Now for the bad news: The specific necklace is currently sold out (a waitlist is available here), but the good news is that you can still shop the exact same style in various other teams' emblems. (Any 49ers fans in the house?) What's more, both Nordstrom and the NFL's official Fanatics shop also have a wide selection of in-stock items from the Wear by Erin Andrews x Baublebar collection, including necklaces, bracelets, and more. (Swift's necklace of choice is also available in both gold and silver-plated varieties.)
And while playoffs season has come to a close, you can still shop many of Baublebar's NFL pieces — which span tennis bracelets, 3D charm necklaces, paperclip chains, and more — at almost half off across the board. As for restocks on that necklace? We'll be sure to keep you posted.