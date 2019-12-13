For Her 30th Birthday, A Guide To Taylor Swift’s Most Iconic Hairstyles

Whether you love her, hate her, or fall somewhere in the middle depending on the album in question, we can all agree that Taylor Swift has evolved — not only in music genre with of-the-moment Lover, but also in her wardrobe, her makeup, and the way she wears her hair.
From the angelic Teardrops On My Guitar ringlets that defined early-'00s country to the badass bangs she debuted for Red, there are a few standout T. Swift hairstyles that truly stole our hearts.
In honor of the star's 30th birthday, we're taking you all the way back, reliving the best Taylor Swift hair moments ever. May they inspire your next bouffant bun, platinum color, or, at the very least, prove that some people — Swift prime among them — are just better at having bangs than others.
