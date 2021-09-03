What is the first big trip you ever took? The first big trip I remember was when I went with my high school marching band to Disney World in Florida. I’d always wanted to go to Disney growing up but my family never did trips like that. I got to go on rides in between band practice and it was my first time ever in Florida. I remember sitting on the bus looking out the window when we were driving from the airport to the resort and being so taken by how green everything was and the palm trees.