The Bachelorette Cast Taylor Frankie Paul For The Mess. They Got It. So, Who’s To Blame?

Not necessarily. While reports this week take aim at and show Paul’s behavior specifically, it’s important to note that the 2023 clip only shows a few minutes of footage. Meaning we don’t know exactly what occurred before or after Mortensen began recording. As many people have pointed out online, the timing of this video being leaked to the public is suspicious at best, given the proximity to Paul’s Bachelorette premiere and with rumors of an alleged custody battle between Paul and Mortensen. Not to mention SLOMW fans have seen four seasons of the couple interacting, with Mortensen exhibiting his own problematic behavior. Plus, Paul has alleged years of violent abuse at the hands of Mortensen.