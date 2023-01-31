There’s Real Power Behind Physical Photographs — Just Ask This Digital Content Creator

ビジョンボードに含まれている写真の中でもっとも重要なのは、彼女自身が描いた絵だろう。キャシディが若かりし頃の自分を心から受け入れたことを象徴するこの絵は、彼女が製作したアート作品の中でも、もっとも個人的で意味を持つ作品なのだと言う。「去年の夏、とても辛い状況に直面した。自分に正直に生きてこなかったことに気がついたけれど、そんな過去の自分を許してあげないといけなかった」と彼女は説明する。「過去にある行動をとった自分をずっと責め続けていたから、この絵は、物理的な形で『許してあげる、わたしたちは前に進んでいいんだよ』と自分に伝えている。この絵を見るたびに、もう二度と自分を犠牲にしないということを思い出す。今年もこのメッセージを大事にしていきたい」

Perhaps the most significant inclusion is a photo of her own painting, which she considers the most meaningful and deeply personal art she’s created in the last year ‐ a depiction of her embracing her younger self. “Last summer, I was faced with a difficult situation where I realized I hadn't been true to myself and needed to forgive myself for past actions,” she explains. “I was still holding those actions over myself, and this painting is the physical form of me telling myself, I forgive you, we can move on. Every time I look at it, I remember that I’m never going to sacrifice myself for anything ever again. That’s something I wanted to bring with me into the new year.”