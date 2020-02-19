All The Memes You’ll Need To Get Through Tax Season 2020

Taxes are important, but filing them definitely sucks. First, you have to figure out if you can deal with filing on your own with one of the many free online tax tools, call up your parents for advice, or hire a CPA. It can be especially stressful if it's your first time doing taxes ever. Even if you're a seasoned tax filer, the long wait between sending off your return and getting your refund can be excruciating. Not to mention the low-grade anxiety that you messed up huge and are definitely going to get audited.
Hiring a professional to help you might give you peace of mind and save you some extra dollars, but even when it comes to taxes, laughter is the best medicine. Just remember that even if you feel frustrated about still not having received your W-2s or confused about which deductions you can take, there are a lot of people right there with you. Ahead, you can console yourself with the internet's favorite way to cope: memes.