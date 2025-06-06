Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I wouldn’t say there was an expectation from anyone except myself. I’m the only one out of my family to have attended college and throughout my academic life, I felt like school was something I enjoyed, and it seemed to come naturally to me. It felt good to have something to strive toward and somewhere to belong outside of my family. I could make a name for myself without their decisions and lifestyle doing that for me. I paid for it with work-study, federal Pell Grants (luckily), and federal student loans.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We never talked about money. The only snippets I got from my parents were that they were often broke and didn’t have money to spare. We never went without food, clothing, electricity, or the basics, which I am grateful for, but I often felt like a burden asking for even $10 to go off campus for lunch occasionally or do something with friends.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at a vegetable canning warehouse the summer of my junior year. I was 16 years old and wanted a way to make my own money so that I could buy things I wanted and not have to worry about asking my parents for money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I did. My parents would often make it known to all of us that they were struggling, and they were often stressed. Looking back now, I’m curious to know how much of their income went toward going out to the bars most nights after work, but that’s a story for another time.



Do you worry about money now?

I definitely do. Both of my pets are seniors at this point and it’s a rarity for them to not have to go to the vet for some reason or another each month. I recently got a new car because my old car was costing me too much in repairs. I wanted something reliable that I wouldn’t have to worry about most maintenance for, but a new car is another high monthly payment. I am also aware I have little to nothing set aside for retirement or in savings when compared to a lot of other Money Diarists my age, which makes me feel behind.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself a little before my 18th birthday when I moved out of my parents’ house. I have my small savings account and a piece of gold jewelry I got from my grandma that I could likely sell for a decent amount if I needed to, but I wouldn’t want to.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I got about $25,000 from a settlement in 2016 which has lasted me through now. I had to take care of a $6,000 fender bender at that time (I didn’t have the right insurance for a rental car), bought my old car for around $7,000, paid my grandma and friend back for helping me out when I needed it, and have used the remainder for bigger expenses throughout the past seven years. Looking back, I wish I had invested more of it in another way, but all in all, I’m proud of how long it’s lasted me.