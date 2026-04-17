Taurus Season Is Here — & It’s Going To Be Extremely Chill For You
Time seems to be flying this spring! All of a sudden, we are at the halfway point of the season, pushing us to jumpstart our projects that were left on the back burner and complete them with vigor. From April 19th to May 20th, the sun will be shining in the zodiac sign Taurus. This is when our personal awakening happens — the grass is green, the air is warmer, our romantic inclinations are heating up, and our hopes are high.
For the most part, the Taurus season of 2026 is going to be extremely chill. Of course, there will be a few unavoidable tense moments in the next several weeks. Most of the time, we will focus on cultivating a creative vibe and enchanting our world with love. The Bull is a fixed earth sign, so that means we can be a little stubborn during Taurus season and dig our heels into the ground if we're not getting our way. Having an open mind is ideal, even if it's hard to see a bigger perspective. Our rigidity is the reason why issues can occur at this moment. The key is to try to go with the flow — even doing this a bit of the time will make a difference.
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The cosmic atmosphere gets sassy early on in the Bullish month. The Aries stellium (a cluster of planets in the same sign) aligns with Mercury, Saturn, and Neptune — the planetary connection hits a high on April 19th and 20th. Mars and Saturn unite in Aries on April 19th, followed by Mercury and Saturn binding on April 20th, as well as Mercury and Mars linking up later in the day on the 20th. It's a lot, we know!
The Aries stack is propelling us to be authoritative and direct, which is why we should be careful not to ruffle any feathers or start a fight. Stelliums bring inflexibility to the mix, and that can cause problems during the sun’s pivot into Taurus. Seeing other perspectives is important, so try to find a middle ground or agree to disagree. Our words will hold a lot of power, so be mindful of how we express ourselves, as it can sink or sail dynamics with others.
Tender Venus and rebellious Uranus bond for the last time until 84 years from now, when Uranus re-enters Taurus. These planets are at the anaretic degree (the 29th°) of Taurus, so we will be making rash decisions about commitments. It's “go” time to determine whether we are staying or going in partnerships. Finally, the last fervid aspect occurs on April 25th, when the sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius. This will intensify alliances and create triangular situations, where we may find that jealousy is a core theme as our competitiveness heightens. Transformation begins in baby steps.
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The Venusian sign will be working toward a better sense of self as we enter May. As the planets move forward, we will have calmer energy in the middle of spring. There will be fewer arguments and drama, offering us the opportunity to revel in the beauty of earth and meditate on our passions. Think of this as time earned and deserved after a winter of eclipses and retrogrades. How we choose to use this lovely juncture is up to us.
Important Dates For Taurus Season:
April 19th: The sun enters Taurus, indulging our senses and boosting our artistry.
April 24th: Venus enters Gemini, allowing us to be playful in romantic ventures.
April 25th: Uranus enters Gemini, starting a journey around inventiveness in communication.
May 1st: The Full Moon in Scorpio urges us to dive into our desires.
May 2nd: Mercury enters Taurus, making us the authority on matters.
May 6th: Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius, motivating us to be reflective on how we can grow.
May 16th: The New Moon in Taurus offers us the chance to embrace our qualities.
May 17th: Mercury enters Gemini, helping words become more fluid.
May 18th: Mars enters Taurus, inspiring us to resolve problems with compassion.
May 18th: Venus enters Cancer, intensifying our emotions and sentimentality.
May 20th: The sun moves into Gemini, wrapping up the season before heading into summer.
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