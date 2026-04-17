Taurus Season Is Here — & It’s Going To Be Extremely Chill For You

For the most part, the Taurus season of 2026 is going to be extremely chill. Of course, there will be a few unavoidable tense moments in the next several weeks. Most of the time, we will focus on cultivating a creative vibe and enchanting our world with love. The Bull is a fixed earth sign, so that means we can be a little stubborn during Taurus season and dig our heels into the ground if we're not getting our way. Having an open mind is ideal, even if it's hard to see a bigger perspective. Our rigidity is the reason why issues can occur at this moment. The key is to try to go with the flow — even doing this a bit of the time will make a difference.