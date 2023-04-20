Taurus Season Is Here To Shake Up Our Lives (For The Better)

There are many astrological factors that separate this Taurus season from the rest and that will make it a time of emotional unrest. Firstly, the Taurus Sun and Pluto in Aquarius square off on April 20, creating intense power struggles with others. Mercury retrograde occurs from April 21 to May 14 and aligns with the Taurus Sun. The hotspot of the retrograde is May 1, when the Sun and Mercury retrograde meet up in the sky — making it an ideal time for commitments and plans. The Sun is making a few frenetic aspects that will bring out the erratic nature of Taurus, instead of highlighting its loving sentiments. There could be more emotional ups and downs, as well as unforeseen drama along the way. Taurus season urges us to break convention and be free — which is why we may feel the pull between seeking autonomy and wanting to be committed to another. May 5 brings the lunar eclipse, which asks us to move past our ego and to evolve in an effort to align with the times. May 9 brings a planetary connection between the Sun and Uranus in Taurus, aiming to shake up our lives for the better.