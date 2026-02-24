ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Beauty
I Didn’t Love Tatcha’s Longevity Cream Moisturizer At First — Now I’m Sold

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated February 24, 2026, 6:17 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Karina Hoshikawa
There are some brands that, whenever they launch a new moisturizer, immediately have my attention. Tatcha is absolutely one of them — mostly because it doesn’t happen all that often. In other words, when Tatcha does drop something new, it feels like a Big Deal. 
I’ve long admired many of the brand’s cult-favorite formulas — The Water CreamDewy Skin Cream (along with the lighter Dewy Skin Moisturizer that dropped last year), and The Indigo Overnight Cream. All four seem to permanently live on bestseller lists, and for good reason. So when I heard about the latest launch, The Longevity Memory Cream, I was intrigued. Firstly, by its unique texture. Secondly, it’s anchored in the promise of visibly healthier skin and inspired by Okinawa, Japan’s blue zone, where people live significantly longer. 
Ahead, I share my full review after putting Tatcha’s new Longevity Memory Cream to the test over a month-long trial period. 

Tatcha The Longevity Memory Cream, $84

What is Tatcha's Longevity Memory Cream and what are the benefits?

As the name suggests, The Longevity Memory Cream is rooted in improving elasticity and resilience; think skin barrier support (keeping moisture in and bacteria firmly out), and long-lasting, comforting hydration. The hero ingredient is the Okinawa cellescence complex, a trifecta of Okinawan botanicals including noni juice (an antioxidant-rich, fermented superfood native to Southeast Asia), shell ginger, and Shikuwasa lime — all three of which are also found in Tatcha's Longevity Serum.  

Longevity is somewhat of a new beauty buzzword these days, and you wouldn’t necessarily be wrong to think of it as a rebranding of “anti-aging.” However, I believe that the term “longevity” is more about maintaining healthy skin habits than turning back the clock; IMO, as someone who’s worked over a decade in beauty, I'd like to reframe it as a focus on hydrated, brighter skin rather than waging war on wrinkles. They’re totally normal — and inevitable — after all. 

Next, there’s hyaluronic acid: We all know about this hydrating powerhouse, and how it draws moisture into the skin, increasing hydration levels. But this cream features bio-fermented hyaluronic acid. The fermentation process helps supercharge the ingredient so that it sinks into the skin faster and better than other forms of hyaluronic acid we know and love. 
Lastly, there's nonapeptide-1. Peptides are the building blocks for proteins, which give skin its supple look and feel. These work alongside the rest of the ingredients to smooth skin texture. 

What makes Tatcha’s Longevity Memory Cream special?  

Unlike most Tatcha moisturizers I’ve tried, The Longevity Memory Cream has a unique, jelly-like texture that reminds me of pudding; perfectly set in its shape but with a soft, gel-like feel that breaks apart as you scoop it out of the jar. This may be a projection, but the bouncy texture of the cream itself is what my skin feels like after applying it. 
At first, this was something I actually didn’t love; it left a tacky residue that I feared would sit atop my skin, rather than absorb fully. However, once I take a heaping spoonful and warm it up a bit in my hands, it sinks into my skin beautifully, leaving behind a radiant glow. (Because of its semi-solid texture, this is a rare instance that I actually use the tiny spoon that fancy face creams like this tend to come with.) 
I’m not the only one obsessed with the sensory experience of The Longevity Memory Cream. “This is the memory foam of moisturizers,” Refinery29 beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita adds. “Truly — if I press my finger into it, it leaves an imprint. It eventually settles back into place, but the texture is unlike anything I’ve tried before.” 
Besides this, the ingredient nonapeptide-1 caught her attention, mainly because it supports the skin’s natural ceramides. “Without taking you back to biology class, ceramides act like glue between skin cells, keeping everything soft and intact rather than dry and flaky,” says Kilikita. “I always look for them in a moisturizer, so I love that this formula helps encourage them.” 

What to know about Tatcha's Longevity Memory Cream

• Has a unique, gel-cream texture, like memory foam. 
• Contains bio-fermented hyaluronic acid and nonapeptide-1 for bouncy hydration and a supported skin barrier. 
• Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. 

How do you use Tatcha’s Longevity Memory Cream and is it worth it?    

The Longevity Memory Cream is suitable for morning and nighttime use, which I’m here for since space on my bathroom counter is rare to come by. I especially love it for daytime as a makeup base, since it instantly plumps my skin and eradicates dry, textured patches on my forehead, creating a smooth base for foundation and concealer. Overnight, I apply a little extra, like a face mask, and wake up with soft, supple skin. 
Kilikita says it’s one of the best moisturizers she’s used in a long time: “My skin is reactive and prone to redness — especially after cleansing — and I love how cooling this feels on contact.” She adds, “Unlike many lotions in my collection, it sinks in quickly. One spatula-full is enough for my entire face and neck.” 
Photo: Courtesy of Tatcha
As for the long term benefits of “youthful” skin, time will only tell. I’m lucky that at 32, I don’t have fine lines and wrinkles to speak of, but I love how this fits into my routine and addresses my primary skin goals of increasing hydration, brightening, and minimizing texture. But how does it fare on fine lines? “At 33, I’m starting to notice some under my eyes and around my mouth, and I can happily report this softens their appearance thanks to how hydrating it is,” says Kilikita. “I notice it most when I’m wearing makeup; it doesn’t settle into creases in the same way.” 
“All in all,” she adds, “this is my new favorite moisturizer, and I’ll be using it down to the last drop — or blob.” 
I couldn't agree more, and have gleaming, hydrated skin as the ultimate testimonial.

Where can you get Tatcha’s Longevity Memory Cream?  

Tatcha’s Longevity Memory Cream retails for $84 and is available at Sephora and from Tatcha’s website
