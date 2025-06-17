Tatcha’s Dewy Milk Moisturizer Is Our New Go-To For Glowy Summer Skin
If a brand is lucky, it will launch a product that manages to go viral and make the company a household name. Tatcha, a rare exception, has had nearly too many to count. From The Water Cream to The Silk Canvas to The Kissu Lip Mask, the brand has established itself as a modern-day luxury brand with decadent, effective products to back up the hype. And while we don’t want to jinx anything, something tells us that Tatcha’s latest launch will be another notch in its belt of bestsellers.
Meet The Dewy Milk Moisturizer — Tatcha’s newest hydrator and our current summer beauty obsession. Joining Tatcha’s Dewy collection of products (which includes The Dewy Skin Cream, The Dewy Serum, and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist), Dewy Milk Moisturizer is a lightweight hydrator that turns up the glow, not grease, in your skin. (Call it the Skipper to Dewy Skin Cream’s Barbie.)
As the name suggests, Dewy Milk has a fluid-like texture that quenches skin but absorbs readily. “We heard from so many people in our community — including my clients — that while the original Dewy Skin Cream is a favorite, it can feel a bit rich for some skin types,” celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha’s Global Director of Artistry, Daniel Martin, tells Refinery29. “The brand created Dewy Milk Moisturizer as a lighter option, giving you that signature glow in a more breathable, milky texture.” Milk has become somewhat of a beauty buzzword as of late, with products ranging from toners to lip gloss to cleansers drawing inspiration from the dairy product.
But don’t just take my word for it; Dewy Milk has become the talk of R29’s beauty editor Slack channel, with rave reviews pouring in: “Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream was the only product I bought on my first-ever trip to New York — you couldn’t get the brand in the UK at the time — and I instantly fell in love with its cushiony texture and radiant finish,” says our London-based Beauty Director Jacqueline Kilikita. “But as someone prone to breakouts, it didn’t always agree with my skin on oilier days. It seems the Tatcha gods were listening, though, because the brand’s new Dewy Milk Moisturizer takes everything I loved about the original and transforms it into a lighter lotion that my skin drinks up in seconds, and doesn’t break me out or leave behind a film.”
And if that’s not enough, even fans of the OG have had their heads turned by Dewy Milk. “I genuinely didn’t think anything could top the original, but the new Dewy Milk Moisturizer might just be my new go-to, especially for daytime, specifically during these warmer months,” shares Global Beauty Director Sara Tan. “It feels like a serum-meets-moisturizer: it’s impossibly lightweight, glides on like silk, and delivers serious hydration without ever feeling heavy.”
Thanks to ingredients like Japanese purple rice (which lends a natural, lilac hue to the stuff), green tea extract, and zinc hyaluronate (the salt derivative of hyaluronic acid, which combines the hydrating prowess of HA with anti-inflammatory benefits of zinc) to promote soft, supple skin that’s balanced and radiant. “There’s no pilling and no stickiness — just bouncy skin that’s perfectly prepped for sunscreen and makeup,” says Tan.
If all that isn’t enough, Tatcha also enlisted a friend of the brand, Olympic gymnast (and R29 Powerhouse) Suni Lee to front this extra-special launch. “I’ve been a fan of Tatcha for a long time,” she exclusively tells R29. “I started using the Dewy Skin Cream during my training days because my skin would get super dry from long hours in the gym. [Dewy Milk Moisturizer] is so lightweight but also so nourishing, and that’s what really stands out to me. It’s like a glass of water for my face.” Hydrated, happy summer skin in a bottle? Sign us up.
