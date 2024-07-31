Undereye Concealer Isn’t Dead — & Tarte’s New Maracuja Concealer Is Proof

"As a long-time fan of the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer — I bought my first tube at 17 years old, after saving up for months — I am game to try any product that has the potential to dethrone it. Tarte's newest concealer launch, with a creamy formula that promises zero creasing, is a serious contender. I typically use concealer to coat my undereye area, so I need a product that adequately moisturizes without looking cakey. I'm happy to report that this new kid on the block passed with flying colors: the concealer had a satiny texture that almost felt like whipped cream, and was very effective at camouflaging my dark circles. Thanks to maracuja passion fruit extract sourced from the Amazon, a hydrating ingredient the brand is known for, the product had the nourishing consistency of an eye cream. I would say that this has medium coverage, perhaps slightly less than the NARS concealer; I find the latter a bit more efficient at tucking away the redness of my blemishes. However, this Tarte concealer will be my new go-to for eye makeup. The stretchy and weightness formulation glides over my dark circles so beautifully without sinking into my fine lines. It's my new secret weapon to a crease-free eye look this summer." — Venus Wong, Senior Writer