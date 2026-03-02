Feeling Stuck? March’s Tarotscopes May Reveal What’s Blocking You
March is truly when the year kicks off for so many people. With the Chinese astrological year of the Fire Horse starting off in February, we have not had a moment to truly feel our way into this new year and sense the direction it’s headed in. Spring is the season of rebirth, but rebirth requires death first. It requires you to let the old version of yourself actually decompose so something new can grow.
This is less about starting over and more about integrating the wisdom you’ve acquired thus far from eclipse season and sharpening your intentionality. What has been coming up for you regarding your emotional wellbeing, the company you keep, and your relationship to yourself and other areas of your life? What is in dire need of an upgrade?
These tarotscopes are here to show you where the gap is between your January promises and your March reality, and, more importantly, what needs to shift for you to actually step into the person you said you'd be this year. Rebirth isn't always gentle. It can have its undertones of being messy and uncomfortable. And it requires you to stop clinging to the version of yourself that's already expired.
Read for your sun, moon, and rising. Get honest about where you've been hiding. And then do the work of actually becoming.