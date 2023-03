I Read Tarot Cards For A Psychic Hotline — Here’s What It Taught Me

Two paths diverged ahead: accept the reading and stretch it out — spinning promises and possibilities as the minutes and pounds stacked up, or trust the alarm bells and tell her that she should apply the advice she’d been given before I could give her another reading. Getting into hot water because I refused to do only strengthened my conviction around guarding what I say yes to with my life . Not all money is good money, and being told that I had no power over whether I could refuse or accept a client reminded me that the most important power is the power I have over my own choices. I have to be able to say yes or no under my own steam. I have to be able to choose. Would I like more choices? Absofuckinglutely! But knowing that I can’t be bought and that there is a line that’s too far for me is an incredible thing to know about myself.