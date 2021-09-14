Lighting the candles adds to the feeling of ritual. Once lit, the deeper scents of the candles overpowered my bedroom. They might look small, but they're very mighty. But then comes the wait. The guidebook advises patience, waiting until the charm is fully visible before removing it. Then you can carefully remove it, wipe it clean, and place it on the guidebook's cover, which has space for each of the three cards. Using the guidebook as a reference, you can then read and reflect more on what the card means for you. The charms are a beautiful representation of your life that can be used to guide you into a healed path. Unlike regular tarot cards, which can be reshuffled and redrawn, these unique charms are meant to stay with you forever. Wear them individually or together on the included necklace chain, or find another way to display them. The guidebook also can be saved and used later; the interpretations of the Major Arcanas are useful for your everyday readings too. Even the glass candle holders can be saved and reused.