The Upcoming Target x Woolrich Collab Is Lumberjack-Chic
It’s finally time for Target’s annual designer collaboration, and this one stands out from its most recent slate, like Kate Spade and DVF. This time, the reader-favorite retailer has partnered with the nearly 200-year-old outdoor lifestyle brand Woolrich on an ultra-cozy, adventure-ready, and dare we say: lumberjack-chic collection.
Beyond buffalo-check womenswear and menswear — which Woolrich popularized — you can fully embrace your adventurous side out on the trails or in your humble abode with a range of Target-exclusive accessories, homeware, outdoor gear, and food and drinks. Think: landscape-printed fleece zip-ups, sheep-covered pillows, binoculars, and new maple syrup Kodiak pancake mix. So while Woolrich’s high-quality and durable apparel may typically cost you a pretty penny, this Target collaboration makes the heritage brand’s designs (and expanded categories) more accessible to a broader audience — with most price points falling under $40.
“Woolrich x Target is all about fashion meeting function to help consumers embrace the outdoors in style," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel & accessories, home and hardlines of Target in a press release. "From the Quilted Sheep Tote Bag to the Buffalo Check Outdoor Wearable Throw, to the amazing inflatable kayak, and so much more, I love how Target and Woolrich have worked together to create something that's fun and affordable."
The classic utilitarian aesthetics and functional features get a playful Target spin à la vibrant colorways, playful sheep graphics, printed reversible styles, and even a campaign shot in New York to show how Woolrich’s designs can translate into “modern urban style.” So whether you break up your buffalo check "Pennsylvania tuxedo” with a graphic tee, cargo pants, or quilted skirt, you’ll look and feel confident taking on camping sites or bustling crowds.
Woolrich’s creative director, Heekyun Kim, said in the release: "This collaboration with Target represents an exciting opportunity to introduce our iconic designs, like our legendary buffalo check, to a new generation of explorers. We are proud to create a collection that honors our archives while making the Woolrich spirit of adventure accessible to all.”
The collection officially drops on October 18, but you can preview the 100-plus item range now. And, for the first time, Target Circle 360 members can shop three limited-time styles — the Patchwork Plaid Throw Blanket, Sheep Shaped Throw Pillow, and Sheep Print Beanie — between today and October 16 only.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.