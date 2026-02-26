This New Target Collab Embraces Colorful Prints & Spring Getaways
Target is no stranger to partnering on creative collaborations. From Rowing Blazers in 2023, Diane von Furstenberg in 2024, and Kate Spade as well as Woolrich in 2025, the reader-favorite retailer has teamed up with a range of designers and brands on limited-edition collections that almost always instantly sell out.
And to get us into the warm-weather spirit, Target is collaborating with cheerful lifestyle brand Roller Rabbit on a cross-category collection that embraces adventure and encourages spring getaways. The brand’s signature joyful prints and matching pajama sets mix with its first‑ever expansion into luggage and outdoor items for an all-inclusive collection that’s ready to upgrade your vacation outfits and activities.
“This collection encapsulates the Roller Rabbit universe at scale — including expansion into brand new categories — while staying true to the personality and pillars of family, friendship and togetherness that define our brand,” said Ed Bertouch, CEO of Roller Rabbit, in a press release.
The 250+ item collaboration spans apparel for the whole family (available in extended sizing and adaptive styles), home and entertaining essentials, beauty, and more, with most items falling under $35. And for the cherry on top, it also features limited-edition, print-covered items from more brands like Poppi, Olive & June, and Byoma.
The collection goes live at 3 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 7 online and in most Target stores (where you can shop a limited-edition Roller Rabbit printed sleepwear set exclusively available at Target along with Mystery Boxes). Ahead, see glimpses of the lookbook for some "window shopping," and come back to actually shop the Target collab next week (before it sells out).
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
