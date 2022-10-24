Snuggle Up In These Cozy Target Pajamas For The Holidays

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Sleep is a very, very sacred thing to us, so you best believe that we will cast a very discerning eye when it comes to picking out our bedtime clothing.
The perfect sleepwear needs to be made of fabric that feels butter soft to the skin, and it also has to strike the perfect balance between breathable and retaining warmth. Finally, for practical reasons, it needs to stand the test of time — and still look good as new after frequent washes.
Advertisement
The frustrating thing is, nice pajamas that check all the boxes can be seriously expensive – a cute matching set from a designer label can easily set you back a few hundred dollars. If you're looking for cozy sleepwear that doesn't break the bank, Target's pajamas section should be your first port of call.
The retailer's slate of in-house brands, such as Stars Above and Colsie, offer fluffy robes, comfy nighties, and Christmas pajamas that are way more competitively priced than most places you can find. There is a lot to get through on Target.com, so allow us to present our top picks of sleepwear that will make your snooze time much more enjoyable (and glamorous).
If the slew of positive reviews on Target.com is anything to go by, this lounge-friendly robe will be one of the best things you'll ever own. Your body will be cosseted in a super fluffy, expensive-looking material, and the look, fit, and feel hold even after multiple washes. You'll want to keep it on all day — perhaps even for venturing outside.
This is the perfect little sleep set if you tend to get warm during the night, or if you want good support for your chest. We can't get over how cute the henley collar detail is.
Advertisement
Look, holiday-themed pajamas can be a bit cheesy. Rather than wearing something with a Santa or reindeer motif, this set toes the line between festive and fashionable in this tartan pattern.
By now, you can pretty much find gray-collared pajamas at any major fashion retailer. This design from Stars Above keeps things interesting with a side piping detail and a cropped hem.
If you still get cold sleeping under the covers, you'll need something that feels snuggly and retains heat. This fleece sleep shirt, in a bright and cheerful mint color, is a good one to keep in your cold weather stash. Complete the matching set with the Fleece Lounge Jogger Pants ($20.00).
This luxe pajama set, with an understated swirly pattern and chic ribbon belt, won't look out of place on the shelves of a fancy department store. It also would make a great holiday gift for a loved one who loves lounging in style.
Advertisement
This stripey sweatshirt, made in stretchy and soft jersey material, reminds us of candy canes in the best way. It's the kind of item we would want to wear when opening holiday presents. If you want the full festive look, pick up the matching bottoms here: Stars Above Striped Perfectly Cozy Jogger Pants ($19.99).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.