Sometimes, you just want a reason to celebrate — whether that’s because you hit an important milestone at work, are marking a special occasion with loved ones, or simply because you’re happy it’s going to be sunny this weekend and that’s all the reason you need. That’s what the new Kate Spade New York x Target collaboration is all about.
Announced today, the limited-edition collection is one of the retailer’s biggest designer collaborations to date and features over 300 stylish and ultra-budget-friendly items. In fact, more than *half* of the collection is available for $15 and under, and prices start at just $5.
The vibe of the line is all about relishing in the everyday moments that spark joy and feel special. Fashion pieces include Kate Spade signatures like graphic tees with phrases like “champagne & french fries” scrawled across the front, polka dot pieces (including a summer-ready maxi dress), puff-sleeved mini dresses, vibrant floral suits, and a woven bucket bag adorned with pearls. You can even find matching “Mommy & Me” sets to share with your little ones and on-trend bag charms.
Outside of apparel for adults and children, the collection, in classic Kate Spade style, also includes home, lifestyle, and entertaining goods — think beaded pillows, chic drinkware, festive balloons, a colorful checkerboard, and more eclectic decor that will get you in the partying mood.
The Kate Spade New York x Target collection launches in stores and online on April 12 at 3 a.m. EST, so start planning your cart ASAP because pieces are sure to sell fast, and keep clicking through to discover some of our favorite pieces now.
