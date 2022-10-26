Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now

"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
Whether you're investing in something off your own wishlist or you're gifting it away at an affordable price, this is the prime time to shop ahead of the actual Black Friday Sale madness. It's why we rounded up seven of the best deals — think $40 off Apple Airpods or $100 off a Shark Rocket vacuum — below.
If you're an Apple user and you don't already own the classic Airpods, where have you been? Lucky for you, Target has you covered with $40 off its original price. Now, it's a total under-$100 must-buy.
Craving some over-ear headphones for your TikTok-famous hot girl (or person) walk? Not all of us have $500 to spend on Airpod Max, so these Beats Studio3 are a perfect (affordable) alternative.
Whether you're brand new to the world of vinyl collecting or a seasoned pro looking for a new record player, this Audio-Technica turntable is the one you need. The brand is well-known for its high-quality Bluetooth wireless turntables at a reasonable price, making it the perfect gift.
Calling all caffeine enthusiasts and convenience lovers — meet the best of both worlds: a frother AND espresso maker in one. The Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee Maker serves everything from black coffee to Starbucks-ready cappuccinos right at home.
Now's your chance to save $100 on a bestselling and top-rated vacuum. With a 4.4 out of 5 rating and 2,831 reviews, shoppers are saying the Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Stick Vacuum — with its versatile carpet and floor cleanup, easy pet-hair pick-up, and ability to change into a hand vacuum — is the "best tool I've bought to clean my floors."
Yes, it's a dishwasher-safe, nonstick 17-piece set — which includes pots, pans, measuring spoons, measuring cups, a cutting board, spoons, and spatulas — on sale for just under $60.
If you're just starting to build your kitchen necessities, whether in a dorm or a brand-new apartment, this 20-piece dinnerware set is perfect. It includes four short tumblers, five tall tumblers, five cereal bowls, and five dinner plates. Plus, they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe as well as BPA-free.
