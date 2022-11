I Got Tape-In Extensions For My 4C Hair – Here’s What You Should Know

North London-based tape-in specialist Indy Silva shares maintenance videos on her salon page @28pressed . “The biggest piece of advice is ensuring you tend to your hair before and after. Aftercare is important but for long-lasting results your hair needs TLC at all times, I suggest a hair mask treatment alongside steaming before you install the tapes!” she advises. Silva also shared: “Once the tape-ins are installed my top tips would be detangling the hair daily, avoid excess oily products and it's crucial you wrap your hair each night to prevent knotting.’’ “If you are very active and sweat, it's recommended to blow dry your roots first on low heat.” “Last but not least, do not skip the necessary maintenance appointments with your stylists and take breaks from all forms of extensions when necessary.”