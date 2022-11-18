I Got Tape-In Extensions For My 4C Hair – Here’s What You Should Know

Tape-ins overall keep the gurls looking glamorous, but just like so many hairstyles that require extensive manipulation, there is always a risk of damage. It seems no matter the style or technique, Black women are in a constant battle to retain their hair health. It’s worth remembering that while afro hair is a highly versatile texture, allowing a range of different hairstyles, it can be fragile, requiring a little more love and attention — but this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t experiment. Whether committing to tape-ins or not, the evolution of protective hairstyles means Black women can continue to be their unapologetic selves through the beauty of hair.