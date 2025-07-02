Despite being reminded by every expert of the very real dangers before me, in the time I’ve been writing this article, I’ve racked up another 44 minutes on the tanning beds — although I have reduced the frequency of my visits. I want to stop altogether and pick up my once-beloved self-tanners that are currently collecting dust, but I’m trying to feel less guilt and shame about this habit, as I’ve unpicked how years of societal pressure led me to this point. Ultimately, that’s what needs to change. From Botox to fillers and beyond, we’ve all been sold on the ‘ideal’ appearance, which can differ depending on what we’ve been conditioned into thinking.