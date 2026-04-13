Yes, the era of flower crowns and shimmery tinsel is long behind us. The sartorial pendulum is actually swinging harder than ever in the opposite direction in 2026. This year, one of the quiet stars of the festival season opener was the humble yet dependable white tank top. Yes, the wardrobe staple made an appearance on several of our favorite style stars, proving that the "less is more" trope still holds true when getting dressed — a lesson we can all incorporate into our everyday lives, no Coachella VIP tickets needed.