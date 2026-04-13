The Anti-Festival Trend That Ruled Coachella
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Yes, the era of flower crowns and shimmery tinsel is long behind us. The sartorial pendulum is actually swinging harder than ever in the opposite direction in 2026. This year, one of the quiet stars of the festival season opener was the humble yet dependable white tank top. Yes, the wardrobe staple made an appearance on several of our favorite style stars, proving that the "less is more" trope still holds true when getting dressed — a lesson we can all incorporate into our everyday lives, no Coachella VIP tickets needed.
Besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber relied on tank tops to anchor their weekend outfits. Jenner went with a mostly white ensemble that included a sharp black belt to make the desert outfit feel polished rather than an afterthought. Bieber did the reverse, opting for a black tank top and windbreaker pants. The tiny detail that took the Rhode founder's outfit to the next level: merlot flats.
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As you can see, it's those thoughtfully picked accessories that make simple tank tops feel intentional instead of sloppy.
Curious to see who else got the memo on the tank top trend during Coachella weekend? Keep scrolling for a breakdown and the styling tips that kept those pared-back looks feeling effortlessly cool.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner knows that contrast makes simple outfits instantly pop. From the deep black hue to the smooth leather, it's the smart belt and boots that place this simple tank top outfit at the top of the list.
Jasmine Tookes
No, not technically a top, but the tank dress is a wardrobe warrior that will never go out of style and fits perfectly into the anti-festival fashion movement. From the ’90s to today, it's a supermodel staple that works for nearly any occasion. Follow Jasmine Tookes and wrap a studded belt around yours for a cinched look.
Delilah Belle Hamlin
Yes, wearing your bikini as outerwear is totally acceptable. At Revolve Festival, Hamlin brought her tank top to life with Tropic of C's playful boy shorts. Follow her lead and add a pendant necklace — the ultimate spring accessory — for extra charm.
Hailey Bieber
Leaning into the unexpected festival fashion outfit trend, Bieber kept things chic in a black halter tank with coordinating windbreaker pants. Her new Phoebe Philo flats added interest to the look along with an Ametora cardigan.
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Isabelle Allain
Cool layers are a must in the desert, especially when the weather is blazing at noon and chilly at midnight. An oversized jacket will come in handy and make any tank top look instantly cool. Bonus points if you can score cool pony hair sneakers like the new ones from Vans.
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