The Real MVP Of Festival Season? My TAL Hydration Water Bottle

Now, a big bottle like this may seem counterintuitive when packing for a music festival, but hear me out. This is ideal for festival campers — do away with the thin and flimsy plastic water containers you panic buy every year, and instead invest in a big solid and secure stainless steel bottle like this (it holds 64 oz, btw). Its round spout is perfect for filling up at the water fountain, the large loop makes carrying your precious cargo back through camp a breeze, and it will keep your water fresh and cold for ages, even in a hot tent (top tip: fill up on water before you head out for the day, and that way you don’t have to queue up first thing in the morning). Bonus: The large screw top opening is perfect for adding ice to your water if you’re able to secure some at your festival. Plus, it’s not as heavy as it looks when empty — I would clip it onto my backpack with a carabiner to save space.