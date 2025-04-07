The Real MVP Of Festival Season? My TAL Hydration Water Bottle

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whichever music festival you’re heading to this summer, three things will always be true: You will be on your feet for hours, there will be a distinct lack of shade (or if there is, it’s already spoken for), and you will need to drink more water than you anticipate. From the deserts of Coachella and Stagecoach to the open-air parks and fields of Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, water is liquid gold. Take it from me — I’ve been camping at music festivals every summer since I was 15 and know that the more hydrated you are, the more dancing you can do, the longer you can last as the sun goes down, and the fresher you’ll feel in the morning (despite all the lukewarm pints you drank and your camp mates’ endless snoring). And so, at the very top of my packing list every year is a reusable water bottle to keep my water fresh for longer, and to limit my plastic usage.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
However, not all water bottles are made equally. I am the proud owner of five, but so far, none has proven itself festival-worthy in my eyes — they are either just too big, bulky, and heavy to carry, cause spillages, or have open-air straw tops which I don’t want to risk with the dust, dirt, and grime of festival life. So, recently, when I was introduced to a new brand — one that seemed to tick all my festival needs — my interest was piqued.
That brand is TAL, which is Walmart’s number one water bottle brand. Its latest collection seems designed with festival goers in mind, and every kind of festival goer at that. Consider TAL's lightweight designs, touch-free, flip-up straws and covered spouts to stop germs getting in, secure, leak-proof lids with double locks, easy carry loops and handles, and fun, funky colorways and patterns. Not to mention, incredibly reasonable prices — most of TAL’s bottles are $15 and under, and the most expensive is $35. Compare this to the eyewatering costs of its competitors, and I’m sold. After all, when shopping for a music festival, I don’t want to be spending more on my water bottle than I do my official festival merch.
Read on to discover my highlights from TAL’s latest collection.
This is TAL’s classic design, now upgraded for festival season in a range of shimmery shades (along with the OG colors, there are now 15 options to suit every taste). It’s quickly become my go-to, everyday bottle; partly because of how slim it is and therefore how comfortable it is to hold, but also because it's easy to slide into a packed bag and is totally leak-free (I’ve been testing it out in my work bag and on long weekend hikes to be sure). Not to forget the flip-up, touch-free straw that is locked in place by a silicone flap. This solves the exposed straw and spout situation that often befalls reusable water bottles. The cherry on top is the price: This bottle is only $11 — a bargain!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Now, a big bottle like this may seem counterintuitive when packing for a music festival, but hear me out. This is ideal for festival campers — do away with the thin and flimsy plastic water containers you panic buy every year, and instead invest in a big solid and secure stainless steel bottle like this (it holds 64 oz, btw). Its round spout is perfect for filling up at the water fountain, the large loop makes carrying your precious cargo back through camp a breeze, and it will keep your water fresh and cold for ages, even in a hot tent (top tip: fill up on water before you head out for the day, and that way you don’t have to queue up first thing in the morning). Bonus: The large screw top opening is perfect for adding ice to your water if you’re able to secure some at your festival. Plus, it’s not as heavy as it looks when empty — I would clip it onto my backpack with a carabiner to save space.
This is for the thrifty festival-goers who love their fun drinks kept ice-cold. Rather than settling for a plastic cup that gets increasingly warmer by the hour, pour your drinks into one of TAL’s wine tumblers (again, with ice if you can find it — I tested mine out on a particularly warm day and my G&T stayed crisp for several hours). Once you’re done, you can take the straw out, slide over the opening cover and throw the tumbler in your bag. (My cherry print tumbler is not yet live, but watch this space for new releases.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Hudson Tumbler is one of TAL’s bestsellers, with over 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on the Walmart website. I can totally see why. TAL has thought of everything, from the sturdy and solid body (which is also surprisingly lightweight) to the grippy base to stop it tipping over, and the auto-closing seal when you take out the straw, which stops any spillages. I reckon this is perfect for those traveling a significant distance to their music festival, whether that's by plane or car. It's quickly become my favorite at-home water bottle and now lives on my bedside table.
Thanks to this sturdy, reinforced handle, made with a thick, woven paracord, there’s no chance your water bottle is going to break on you — even when clipped to your day bag and bounced along with all your dancing. Again, TAL wins for its foldaway spout and double lock technology to stop any leaks, no matter how hard you’re headbanging. (Alternatively, it makes for a cute accessory when walking through camp to the water tap.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT