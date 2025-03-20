Synthetic Braiding Hair Could Be Harming Black Women & We Deserve Answers

While synthetic hair offered a cost-effective solution for protective styles, new concerns about its long-term effects are now coming to light. Recently there has been a wave of viral videos across socials that show Black women experiencing allergic reactions, scalp inflammations, and respiratory issues. From studies indicating links between synthetic hair and cancer, as well as ethical concerns prompting anxiety over its environmental impact, some Black women are reconsidering their use of synthetic braiding hair. But how warranted are these concerns and what alternatives exist?
Should Black women be worried about the health implications of wearing synthetic hair?
As with many products regularly used by Black women, the business of synthetic braiding hair is highly unregulated, and subsequently, there is still limited knowledge of its effects under different conditions...
Do experts agree that synthetic braiding hair is toxic? Or is it fearmongering?
"... when a synthetic fibre [is braided into] your hair, which is a natural fibre, often the synthetic fibre wins out [and it becomes] a battle between your hair and the braiding hair."
While all of these findings may be concerning, it's important for us as Black women consumers to interpret them with discernment and caution.
What are the environmental and ethical concerns surrounding synthetic hair?
So what are the best alternatives to synthetic braiding hair?
— Wash Before Use: Rinse synthetic hair with a light shampoo or apple cider vinegar solution to remove manufacturing residues. “Soaking it in apple cider vinegar to remove some of that alkaline coating and bring it into more of an acid base is probably a good idea – there is no harm in that, – but my suggestion is to simply wash the hair in a light shampoo solution before use,” says Sey.