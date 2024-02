Don't get us wrong: good Amazon luggage deals do come around every so often, but the reason we're so enamored with this one has to do with the sheer amount of adulation the marked-down luggage in question has received in the review section: It has 4.5 stars out of 5 in over 17,000 global ratings, over 75% of them five-star ones. Many users sing praises for the robust fabric, the adjustable depth, and the two roomy exterior pockets. Several reviews also call out how the padded ergonomic handles are a feature you'd expect from a much more expensive bag. The positive buzz doesn't end there.