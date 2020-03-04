Visit The Most Cosmopolitan Destination In The U.S. Virgin Islands — In 60 Seconds

The typical Caribbean getaway is all about ONE thing: unadulterated relaxation.
But what if you could have all the luxurious, restful downtime the Caribbean provides and a more vibrant roster of activities? The vacation equivalent of having your cake and eating it too? Enter: St. Thomas, the island that's serving up something for truly everyone.
Thanks to its historic, international port city of Charlotte Amalie (which travelers often use as a starting point for expeditions throughout the rest of the region), St. Thomas is sometimes known as “the gateway to the Caribbean.” If you're a U.S. citizen, you don't even need a passport to gain entry. And, as the most cosmopolitan island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Thomas has plenty to offer both in the leisure and activity realms. Think: Magens Bay Beach, a one-mile stretch of shimmery white sand flanked by crystal clear water; the Pirates Treasure Museum; the Coral World Ocean Park, where you can swim with dolphins; and the SkyRide to Paradise Point, with incredible views of St. Thomas Harbor on top.
The list goes on, but you can see for yourself — just watch our 60-second visit to the island in the video above.
Advertisement