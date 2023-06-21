There’s nothing quite like a cold summertime cocktail (or mocktail) — but no happy hour is complete without the perfect ambience (think: sunshine, fresh air, scenic views). So what could possibly be better than a double-decker bar cart bus?
To help kick off the season, Simply Mixology has engineered its very own two-tier bus, fully stocked with the brand’s new line of fruit-forward, alcohol-free mixers. Part swanky lounge and part breezy cocktail bar, it’s a roving happy hour dream come true — which is why Refinery29’s very own Jordan Bogigian is taking us aboard in this episode of Sweet Digs. Follow along as she swaps in her sneakers for a pair of cozy, provided slippers before exploring the welcoming space, replete with fresh flowers, retro fruit-printed wallpaper, and a pink velvet couch. Then, get inspired as she plays a vinyl record of her choosing, and heads upstairs to the roof deck to sample the drink menu.
“If I can make a fun and easy drink with this, anyone can,” she says of Simply Mixology’s new mixers. “The best part is, you can drink them with or without your favorite alcohol included.”* With flavors like Strawberry Guava Mojito, Lime Margarita, and Peach Sour, all you have to do is pour — and if you truly want to get creative, take a cue from Jordan and add garnishes like mint and strawberries to your cocktail.
*If adding alcohol, please drink responsibly.
