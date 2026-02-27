The Tiny Detail Making Sweatpants Look Instantly Chic in 2026
A wise person once said: It’s not what you wear, but how you wear it. The latest styling trick in our back pocket is a simple yet effective layering technique that makes every sweatpant outfit look instantly chic.
Just grab your favorite button-down shirt and let it peek from underneath the hem of your matching top. I know, at first, the combination sounds like it would never work, and that's the exact reason why it does work. Putting together a great outfit usually boils down to balance. The juxtaposition of super soft sweats against the crisp polish of a poplin shirt makes for a winning combination that one could wear on repeat. It's kind of the cousin to Allison Bornstein's "wrong shoe" theory, which essentially says pieces that seem like they wouldn't be great matches actually make for the perfect match because of the visual friction. If you're struggling to figure out what to wear to the office, this hack makes the cozy staples look intentional instead of an "I didn't want to leave the house today" afterthought.
Origins of the perfectly disheveled look can be traced back to Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Models went down the runway in hoodies and sweats layered with pieces typically reserved for professional environments. Similarly, Demna Gvasalia championed the look consistently over the years, styling baggy sweats with oversized dress shirts. Both brands have delivered proof that tailoring can be beautifully messy and comfort dressing can feel formally pristine.
On the streets, you might have seen Elsa Hosk testing-driving the failproof combination, showing the cool contrast in Helsa separates. Kendall Jenner showed off her love for The Row's soft sweats paired with the brand's sharp Ment shirt while working on her laptop from the couch.
On the shopping front, brands like Sporty & Rich are the prototype for the effortlessly cool look, including elevated joggers and tailored shirts to shop in one place. You could go all out Jenner style and invest in an impeccably tailored shirt by The Row or look to tried-and-true classics from staple labels like The Gap. There are plenty of dependable options. Keep scrolling to see the standout pieces Refinery29 editors are shopping right now.
