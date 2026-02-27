Just grab your favorite button-down shirt and let it peek from underneath the hem of your matching top. I know, at first, the combination sounds like it would never work, and that's the exact reason why it does work. Putting together a great outfit usually boils down to balance. The juxtaposition of super soft sweats against the crisp polish of a poplin shirt makes for a winning combination that one could wear on repeat. It's kind of the cousin to Allison Bornstein's "wrong shoe" theory, which essentially says pieces that seem like they wouldn't be great matches actually make for the perfect match because of the visual friction. If you're struggling to figure out what to wear to the office, this hack makes the cozy staples look intentional instead of an "I didn't want to leave the house today" afterthought.