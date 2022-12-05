What Does A Truly Sustainable Perfume Look Like?

A sustainable perfume is about more than just the bottle sitting on your vanity — it’s really about how the whole package came to be. Responsible sourcing, such as where your favorite perfume brand cultivates its ingredients and the manufacturing process, aka how the juice comes together, are both important factors to consider. There’s currently no blanket definition or accreditation for eco-conscious fragrances, unfortunately, so it really comes down to consumers to do the research and find the brands whose values align with theirs.