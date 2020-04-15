7 Eco-Friendly Leggings We’re Obsessed With Right Now

You've got the reusable straws. You avoid single-use plastics. You haven't used a disposable water bottle in years. Now, it's time to take a harder look at your workout drawer. Turns out, your leggings can be eco-conscious too.
The best part is, the brands making sustainable workout clothes are killing it. Meaning: You won't have to sacrifice durability, functionality, or style in your quest to be a little greener.
And with Earth Day fast approaching, now is the perfect time to get behind the brands that are doing their part to make our world — and our workouts — a better place.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff.