4 Students On The Back-To-School Outfits They’re Shopping Their Closets For

“I’m absolutely obsessed with the ‘old money’ vibe so pairing this brown vest with a clean-lined skirt gives me so much excitement. I’m also a huge fan of neutrals, and of brown and cream specifically, so this outfit is a huge win for me. I actually bought the linen vest fairly recently from Oak+Fort and I’ve been wearing it all summer. The lightweight quality of it makes it perfect since ‘Bama can get really hot and humid in the fall. The skirt is from Aritzia and is so soft! Finding skirts that fit is so hard, so after I tried this on I immediately knew I wanted it. My boots are from Circus and are my favorite boots of all time. I wear them with almost every outfit and I have them in black, too. They’re so comfortable and easy to walk (and run!) in, and they always make my outfit look more put-together. Finally, my bag is from Shakespeare and Company and I love to use it instead of a backpack to make my outfit look more cohesive. My jewelry is a mix of vintage, Cider and Oak+Fort .”