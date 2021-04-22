Once you’ve actually made the cocktail, how can you extend its sustainability?

“What makes this cocktail extra, extra sustainable, is how you deal with the waste. Make sure those egg yolks and shells and citrus rinds are put to good use, and not into the garbage. In my house, the yolks are consumed by either us or the animals, and eggshells get fed back to the chickens, as they are an important source of natural calcium for the hens, or worked into compost along with the leftover citrus. Using the rinds to infuse more tequila is a great way to stretch them, too. And then they can still go into the compost after that. They can also be used to infuse teas and oils for cocktails. And they could be zested and the zest can be dried and saved indefinitely to be added to flavor drinks.”