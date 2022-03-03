Supergoop! Just Launched Its Dreamiest Sunscreen Yet — & We Tried It First

"I'm a big fan of all of Supergoop's sunscreen offerings, so I was really excited to try this new product. I loved how quickly the formula absorbed into my skin — it was as lightweight as a milky toner or serum and did not leave any residue or whitecast on my skin. It was completely invisible! I have worn this underneath my makeup, as well as on top and the formula has worked both ways, making it super versatile for my routine. I'm thrilled that this is SPF 50 because it's going to be perfect for the sunnier months ahead." — Sara Tan, Beauty Director