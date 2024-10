Warning: The First Full Moon Of Fall Is Coming In Hot

The full moon is going to be intense. A lot of residual emotions that have been lingering in our hearts over the past several months will finally come out. This isn't a time in which we’ll want to hold back. We may over-express ourselves and say things we might regret. Don't allow yourself to get caught up in the should-haves, could-haves and would-haves you’ll feel during the blood moon . Everything you express and let out is part of the universe's divine plan to help you move into a better state of being. It may not feel like it when it's occurring, but it’ll allow us to evolve and transcend on a better path.