The Super Full Beaver Moon In Taurus Asks You To Embrace Fun & Pleasure
Amidst the planetary changes this week, a Supermoon illuminates the sky on November 5. The Super Full Beaver Moon in Taurus is the second Supermoon of the year, making the Moon appear bigger and brighter than usual, since it's hanging closer to our planet than usual. At the same time, the Southern and Northern Taurid meteor showers peak, allowing us to wish upon a star — also, an auspicious moment to manifest our dreams for the future. This is a magical time to think about our heartfelt sentiments and transcend at our own pace.
The Full Moon in Taurus connects with the Nodes of Destiny on the Pisces and Virgo lunar axis, which means that fate is at hand and our decisions will affect our future in many ways, particularly our love lives. If a relationship needs leveling up or is ending, this might be the time to commit to a direction we wish to take. On the other hand, we might meet people who will play an essential role in our future, so hop on the dating apps or ask a friend for a set-up to connect with someone special.
The Full Moon in Taurus connects with the Nodes of Destiny on the Pisces and Virgo lunar axis, which means that fate is at hand and our decisions will affect our future in many ways, particularly our love lives. If a relationship needs leveling up or is ending, this might be the time to commit to a direction we wish to take. On the other hand, we might meet people who will play an essential role in our future, so hop on the dating apps or ask a friend for a set-up to connect with someone special.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The day before and after the Supermoon, Mars is quite busy. The “warrior planet” moves into Sagittarius on November 4, aspecting Uranus retrograde in Gemini the same day. We’ll show off our unique nature and visions on the 4th, which we want to manifest into reality on the 6th, when Mars and Pluto in Aquarius link up. As a result, our rizz will intensify, urging us to go for who or what makes us happy.
Venus changes signs from Libra to Scorpio on November 6, deepening our lust for life and others. This planetary placement encourages us to dive headfirst into romance without looking back. With the minor connections Venus is making to Uranus and Neptune retrograde on the 6th, we might be apt to be consumed with love. Remember that Mercury retrograde commences on the 9th, but we are still in the pre-retrograde zone, so an ex could come back and begin to charm us. Regardless of what happens, the cosmos are setting the stage for warmth and tenderness.
Venus changes signs from Libra to Scorpio on November 6, deepening our lust for life and others. This planetary placement encourages us to dive headfirst into romance without looking back. With the minor connections Venus is making to Uranus and Neptune retrograde on the 6th, we might be apt to be consumed with love. Remember that Mercury retrograde commences on the 9th, but we are still in the pre-retrograde zone, so an ex could come back and begin to charm us. Regardless of what happens, the cosmos are setting the stage for warmth and tenderness.
Even though this is a super chill and calm Full Moon, the energy can be excitable and erratic for most of us, due to the proximity of the Moon to the Earth. Therefore, we should do grounding activities such as connecting to the Earth. Feeling our senses fill our bodies, savoring tastes, recognizing the sense of touching luxurious fabrics, and hearing relaxing sounds to make us feel calmer. We will be able to find a moment of calm in the world. Self-care is also a key theme, so booking the facial that has been on our wish list is vital. Take a long autumnal walk in the park. Treating ourselves is a suggestible act — get the fancy latte in the morning and don't feel guilty about the cost. Do you!
Another aspect of this lunation is to embrace fun and pleasure. The Full Moon in Taurus brings a "bring and eat, drink, and be merry" vibe, heightening our desire for indulgence. As a result, we should step into the vitality of life and embrace the comforts surrounding us by listening to good music, being with positive and uplifting pals, enjoying a fantastic spread of food, and unapologetically tapping into our hedonistic passions. All of the wonderful merriments of life are at our fingertips, which is why we should lean into them. Be present and fall into the lovely energy of the Supermoon.
Another aspect of this lunation is to embrace fun and pleasure. The Full Moon in Taurus brings a "bring and eat, drink, and be merry" vibe, heightening our desire for indulgence. As a result, we should step into the vitality of life and embrace the comforts surrounding us by listening to good music, being with positive and uplifting pals, enjoying a fantastic spread of food, and unapologetically tapping into our hedonistic passions. All of the wonderful merriments of life are at our fingertips, which is why we should lean into them. Be present and fall into the lovely energy of the Supermoon.
The intoxicating energy of the Supermoon will lead us to our most genuine sentiments and yearnings. Once we've tasted sweetness, our thirst for more may increase. The expectations we have for the future may go beyond what we get — but in the end, we will be delighted with what we receive. We can't always get what we want (exceptionally high); however, we will come close enough to satisfy our needs and attain greatness the following day. The universe gives us more than we ever hoped, so don't fuss and drink it up. Let the optimism flow. Do not take anything or anyone for granted — show them you care.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT