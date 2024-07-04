Supacell parallels how Amazon Prime’s Gen V reimagined medical and social conditions as superpowers to give a different perspective. Supacell depicts individuals' powers being activated through their eyes, similar to how the eyes of a sickle cell person can turn yellow, a common symptom when they are ill or about to have a crisis. Given sickle cell is an inherited disease, the series cleverly uses this to explain how individuals get their powers. As Ray (Eddie Marsan), one of the mysterious villains seemingly operating the underground testing facility explains in the series: “At least one of your parents had sickle cell, or they both had the trait. And supacell is a mutation of sickle cell. It’s very rare, and even if you have it, it can lay dormant in your body forever. But it can also awaken, given the right conditions. Close proximity with another activated supacell is most common.”