I Never Wore SPF On Planes — But A Dermatologist Convinced Me Otherwise

We all have certain creature comforts we love taking with us on a flight, like a neck pillow or sheet masks. But there is one packing essential that’s often overlooked in your carry-on bag: sunscreen. Sun exposure in the skies is no joke, in fact it’s often underestimated. The Skin Cancer Foundation reports that glass mostly blocks UVB, the radiation that causes sunburn. However, UVA radiation (associated with premature ageing and various skin cancers) can penetrate windows. As such, a case study conducted by the University of Madrid found that airline pilots have a higher risk of malignant melanoma and other forms of skin cancer, due to their prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
“Many travelers overlook the need for sunscreen during flights, but UV radiation is actually stronger at higher altitudes,” confirms Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London. “The windows on airplanes do not provide adequate protection against UV rays,” she continues. In fact, UV levels increase by 10% for every 1,000m increase in altitude, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). “Without proper protection, prolonged exposure during air travel could potentially lead to sunburn, premature ageing and long-term skin damage.” This is especially true if you’re taking a daytime flight, and if the blinds are up throughout the duration. Combine this with the recirculated cabin air — which is often dehydrating — it’s no exaggeration to say that your skin goes through a lot every time you take to the skies.
With this in mind, we asked a group of dermatologists, facialists and beauty experts to share their top in-flight sunscreen recommendations with at least SPF 30 and broad-spectrum protection. Not only do they shield against both UVA and UVB rays, but they have been selected for their ability to keep your skin hydrated and for ease of application (no one wants to deal with leaking sunscreen in a pressurized plane cabin). If you love your window seat view, it is more than worthwhile to add these products to your cart.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
