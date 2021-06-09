The Best Sunscreens For Glowing Summer Skin

Although we don’t need extra incentive to wear sunscreen on our faces, the added bonus of luminous skin would certainly boost SPF to the tops of our daily routines. We appear to be entering some new best of SPF territory with formulas on the rise that not only serve to protect our skin from harmful UV rays but also to highlight our complexions.
Sunscreen for glowing skin is IN, with specialty SPF products masquerading as everything from strobe creams to below-the-neck beautifying lotions and beyond. Ahead, shop the best tubes of the stuff we’ll be happy to slather on this summer — from the cult-favorite Supergoop! Glow Screen to eltaMD's bestselling bottle of UV Glow Tinted.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
