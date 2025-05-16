ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

These Are The Sunglasses Styles That Will Be Everywhere This Summer

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated May 16, 2025, 5:27 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Sunglasses might be the hardest-working accessory in your summer wardrobe — and also the most fun. They’re the finishing touch that makes even your laziest outfit feel styled. This season, it’s all about sun protection with a side of nostalgia: think micro oval and colored lenses in every shade of the rainbow, and plenty of personality-forming silhouettes.

Aviator sunglasses remain a staple, but this summer’s versions skew chunkier, with thicker rims and tinted lenses you can easily pull off indoors or after sunset (a vibe we’re here for). Cateye sunglasses continue to deliver cheeky summer energy, whether in bright acetate or softer, less angular shapes like the just-dropped style from Reformation’s new collaboration with Jimmy Fairly.

Rectangular sunglasses are trending hard, too — from sleek, minimal '90s styles to sporty, futuristic takes — the perfect offset to breezy dresses and cutesy tops when you don’t want to feel too darling. And if you’re suddenly gripped by a metal sunglasses obsession? Same. Slim wireframes, mirrored lenses, and irregular silhouettes are leading the charge, especially when paired with polarized or colored lenses.

From classic black sunglasses and tortoise frames to Y2K ovals, sleek cateyes, and rectangular throwbacks, the sunglasses of summer 2025 lean bolder, cooler, and genuinely joyful to wear. Ahead, shop the most popular sunglasses of the season — from trend-driven picks to tried-and-true shapes with a twist.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

2025 Sunglass Trend: Aviator Sunglasses

Shop This
This summer’s aviator sunglasses lean chunkier and bolder, with thick rims, colorful tints, and even softly sculptural silhouettes that work just as well indoors as they do at golden hour.
Elisa Johnson
Jane Sunglasses
$140.00
Shopbop
Krewe
Emery 18k Aviator Sunglasses
$395.00
Krewe
Warby Parker
Brimmer Aviator Sunglasses
$175.00
Warby Parker
Zara
50th Anniversary Shield Sunglasses
$79.90
Zara
Morgenthal Frederics
Star 23 Aviator Sunglasses
$535.00
Morgenthal Frederics
Aerie
Vacay Mode Sunglasses
$16.95
Aerie

2025 Sunglass Trend: Metal Sunglasses 

Shop This
Slim metal frames are suddenly everywhere. Whether you’re into mirrored sunglasses, sporty bridge details, or barely-there wireframes with a ‘90s bent, metal sunglasses are big-time trending. Bonus points if they’re tinted or polarized.
Dezi
Hooked 54mm Rectangular Sunglasses
$79.00
Nordstrom
Fifth & Ninth
Daphne 60mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
$60.00
Nordstom
Neiman Marcus
Artoa.27 Titanium Aviator Sunglasses
$575.00
Neiman Marcus
Lulus
So Cool Green Small Rectangle Sunglasses
$25.00
Lulus
Garrett Leight
Wilson Clip Sunglasses
$185.00
Garrett Leight
Urban Outffiters
Nikko Metal Shield Sunglasses
$15.00
Urban Outffiters

2025 Sunglass Trend: Cateye Sunglasses 

Shop This
Cateye sunglasses are summer icons for a reason. The newest crop of the retro-leaning style comes brighter and unexpected, be it a vibrant color or a less angular cut that feels decidedly softer. Don’t overlook white options for a vintage-inspired finish.
Quince
Jackie Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
$50.00$182.00
Quince
Lowercase
Steeplechase Sun Cat-eye Sunglasses
$400.00
Lowercase
Cuyana
Brisa Sunglasses
$248.00
Cuyana
Cubitts
Malibu Cat-eye Sunglasses
$250.00
Cubitts
By Anthropologie
Tort Cat-eye Sunglasses
$48.00
Anthropologie
Lapima
Julia Acetate Cat-eye Sunglasses
$542.50
Bergdorf Goodman

2025 Sunglass Trend: Oval Sunglasses 

Shop This
Oval sunglasses = peak Y2K energy. The shape is having a full-on moment — just see the ultra-popular, fashion editor-beloved Miu Miu pair — especially in colorful or translucent frames with tinted lenses in purple, yellow, or green. Pair with slicked-back hair, a pretty sundress, and easy sandals.
Le Specs
Outta Love Sunglasses
$65.00
Shopbop
Luv Lou
The Morgan
$79.00$160.00
Luv Lou
J.Crew
Beveled Oval Sunglasses
$46.50$89.50
J.Crew
Zenni
Oval Sunglasses
$39.95
Zenni Optical
Madewell
Skinny Oval Sunglasses
$75.00
Madewell
Miu Miu
50mm Oval Sunglasses
$489.00
Nordstrom

2025 Sunglass Trend: Rectangular Sunglasses 

Shop This
Minimal, sporty, or a little bit sci-fi, rectangular sunglasses are the shape to get into. From sleek black frames that channel ‘90s minimalism to shield-inspired styles with edge, they’re the perfect way to tone down anything too sweet.
Past Midnight
The Edge
$190.00
Past Midnight
Ray-Ban
Zuri Bio-based
$160.00
Ray-Ban
Khaite x Oliver Peoples
1995c
$590.00
khaite
Vogue
22mm Rectangular Sunglasses
$78.00
Nordstrom
Italic
Gabriele Rectangle Italian Acetate Sunglasses
$99.00
Nordstrom
Mango
Squared Frame Sunglasses
$39.99
Mango
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Trends

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT