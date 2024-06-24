6 Sunglasses Trends You’re Gonna See Everywhere This Summer

Summer 2024 saw our sleek cat-eye sunnies and raised us the rectangular cat-eye, an edgier take on the classic feline look. This shape gives sunglasses a unique shape while also remaining pretty easy to wear. On the runways, Louis Vuitton and Balmain both showcased geometric cat-eye sunnies, giving their models an edginess that they might not have had in the classic upturned style.