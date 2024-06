6 Sunglasses Trends You’re Gonna See Everywhere This Summer

Sunglasses trends are often indicators of cultural moments. Bold-colored lenses bring us back to the groovy ’70s, while huge, bug-eyed shades are reflective of the early aughts ’ Olsen twin era. Last summer, everyone was wearing narrow sunnies and bubble frames ( thanks, Loewe) , and the year before that, thick frames and tortoiseshells were all the rage. Although eyewear trends move a lot more slowly than Tik-Tok-fueled aesthetics like “mob wives” or “ quiet luxury” — and it’s far from necessary to have more than a few pairs — sunglasses still play a significant role as wardrobe staples.