6 Sunglasses Trends You’re Gonna See Everywhere This Summer

Sunglasses trends are often indicators of cultural moments. Bold-colored lenses bring us back to the groovy ’70s, while huge, bug-eyed shades are reflective of the early aughts’ Olsen twin era. Last summer, everyone was wearing narrow sunnies and bubble frames (thanks, Loewe), and the year before that, thick frames and tortoiseshells were all the rage. Although eyewear trends move a lot more slowly than Tik-Tok-fueled aesthetics like “mob wives” or “quiet luxury” — and it’s far from necessary to have more than a few pairs — sunglasses still play a significant role as wardrobe staples.
Similar to your favorite jewelry pieces, sunglasses are clever investments that elevate any summer outfit, and amplify whatever vibe you want, from ultra-mysterious (dark black shades) to quirky cool (clear, wiry dad aviators). The best part is, this season’s trends are anything but boring. The summer 2024 runways showcased tons of colorful lenses from brands like Diesel and Coach, as well as sporty shields from the likes of Ganni, Acne and Retrofête.
Whether you’re loyal to one or two of your go-to sunnies, or consider yourself a certified collector, summer 2024’s sunglasses trends are guaranteed to catch your eye(s). To help you sift through this overwhelming world of eyewear, we’ve rounded up the six trends you’re going to be seeing everywhere this summer.
Summer 2024 Sunglasses Trend: Colored Lenses
Hued lenses are a fun (and less committal) way to add color to an outfit. Options range everywhere from primary-color hues, to pastel shades, to gradient lenses. On the runways, Coach’s purple and coral heart-shaped frames packed a playful punch, while Diesel’s pink shields made a case for reviving Barbiecore. Especially if the rest of your wardrobe skews more neutral, going bold and bright with your sunglasses is an expert stylist move.
Summer 2024 Sunglasses Trend: Sporty Shields
Just in time for the summer Olympics, sporty shield sunglasses are making their way from the racetracks, to the runways, and now to the streets. This futuristic ’90s style, equipped with reflective lenses, is the perfect statement to add to a more casual fit. Pair with activewear, mini dresses or even a formal party look for contrast.
Summer 2024 Sunglasses Trend: Metal Frames
From geometric shapes to classic aviators, metal sunglasses are a refreshing change from the acetate frames that have been popular for the last few seasons. For SS24, Eckhaus Latta brought techy square lenses down the runway, and Miaou’s models wore itsy-bitsy metal framed lenses. Dabble in this Y2K-inspired aesthetic by wearing metal frames with an edgy mini dress, a cool tailored jacket or this season’s jorts.
Summer 2024 Sunglasses Trend: Oversized Sunnies
Huge, eff-off sunglasses were all over the SS24 runways from houses like Tom Ford, Zimmermann, and Moschino. This return of the mysterious bug-eyed look may feel daunting for those who have favored more delicate styles for years, but modern cheek-grazing shades have huge appeal right now. Experiment with different shapes for your face, including round, square, and cat-eye styles.
Summer 2024 Sunglasses Trend: Oval Frames
Oval-shaped sunglasses have a chic, vintage aesthetic, and are great for those who prefer the clean or minimal look. Think: Sofia Richie Grainge vibes with linen separates and summery slip dresses. Take inspiration from the SS24 runways with Givenchy’s triple black oval shades or Marni’s big buggy ovals for a bolder look.
Summer 2024 Sunglasses Trend: Rectangular Cat-Eyes
Summer 2024 saw our sleek cat-eye sunnies and raised us the rectangular cat-eye, an edgier take on the classic feline look. This shape gives sunglasses a unique shape while also remaining pretty easy to wear. On the runways, Louis Vuitton and Balmain both showcased geometric cat-eye sunnies, giving their models an edginess that they might not have had in the classic upturned style.