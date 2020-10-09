At this point, most of us seem to be branching out from the pervasive "sweatpants are all that matters" mindset from early-to-mid quarantine. But even as we slowly reintroduce shirts with collars into the rotation, we're still left with the question of what to wear right now that best fits our weird, partly in, partly out lives.
"The new normal calls for a new uniform where functionality and fashion comfortably collide," Summersalt says of its activewear line, designed with thoughtful details like back pockets for your wallet/phone/keys in eco-friendly fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. (Check out their limited-edition dark floral print, which just dropped.) Maybe the real answer, then, is that we should be wearing clothes that make us feel so good we don't even have to think about them. And in this collection, we might've found exactly that. See the full range ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.