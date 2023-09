8 Women On How Much They Spent On Vacation This Year

All of a sudden, it feels like everyone is on a luxurious, two-week long vacation to the places one only dreams of. They're sailing down the Seine in Paris, on safaris in South Africa, hitting the town in the Hamptons, or even exploring national parks across the U.S. in style. Although we're happy to join them along for the ride — please keep posting your vacation photos, really — it has us thinking: How is everyone affording their trips?