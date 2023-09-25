8 Women On How Much They Spent On Vacation This Year

ADVERTISEMENT
All of a sudden, it feels like everyone is on a luxurious, two-week long vacation to the places one only dreams of. They're sailing down the Seine in Paris, on safaris in South Africa, hitting the town in the Hamptons, or even exploring national parks across the U.S. in style. Although we're happy to join them along for the ride — please keep posting your vacation photos, really — it has us thinking: How is everyone affording their trips?
Costs are going up thanks to inflation, rent is skyrocketing, student loan payments are drowning us, and yet people are still making room in their budgets to see the world and experience life. It's admirable, actually — and we're feeling nosy enough to ask them how.
Here, eight women open up their hearts — and their bank accounts — to Refinery29 to tell us how much they spent on their trips this summer. From domestic trips like South Carolina to international ones like Brazil, they're spilling all their secrets, just for you.
Did you go on vacation this year and want to share your travel budget secrets? Tell us how much you spent here.