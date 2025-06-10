10 Summer Perfume Trends That Radiate Good Vibes, According To Experts
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
There’s something about the arrival of summer that calls for a clean slate — and a new perfume to go with it. If you ask us, switching up your fragrance is one of the easiest ways to usher in a shiny new season. Whether you're looking to swap out your signature scent or simply want to grow your fragrance collection, this summer's perfume trends offer something for every taste and budget.
Ahead, we asked fragrance experts to share the trends that will shape this summer and beyond. Here’s what they predict — and where to shop them.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Salted Scents
Lee Howes, Lush fragrance category lead, predicts that salty, marine scents will dominate summer, providing an instantly refreshing antidote to hot and humid weather. But don’t underestimate them, says Howes: “They can either be bold and brash or subtle and sensual,” he says. “For a jolt of refreshment, Dirty Perfume, $55, or Dirty Body Spray, $42, offers an instant blast of cool herbal notes with spearmint, sandalwood, and thyme.” For something even more alluring, Howes adds that Salty Body Spray, $50, utilizes floral neroli and rose, as well as warming and grounding oudh, plus salted notes that smell like “warm skin after you’ve just stepped out of the ocean.” This, he says, is one of Lush’s best-kept secrets.
Also try Oscar Emil Sex On The Beach, $169, with salty cocoa, creamy sandalwood, and skin-like musk, and ‘Ôrebella Salted Muse, $72, with sea salt accord, zingy pink pepper, and comforting lavender. If you’d rather spend less, try Zara Salty Ocean Bouquet, $49. Created by Jo Malone, it boasts sea salt, citrusy bergamot, and floral orange blossom.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Summer Rain
Perfume Expert Aamna Lone, aka @perfumeconnoisseurz on Instagram, explains, “Nostalgic memories of childhood summers and the fresh, earthy scent of rain are things we love to find comfort in through fragrance,” — and it all comes down to the notes. “The 'summer rain' aroma is linked to petrichor, which carries the specific scent of rain on dry concrete after a long dry summer, and geosmin, which is produced by soil bacteria. It gives rise to that damp, earthy freshness,” says Lone.
Several fragrances capture this essence beautifully, she adds: “A standout is Vyrao Mamajuju Eau de Parfum, $220, and Perfumer H Rain Wood, $200, both of which bottle the essence of petrichor.” Lone also recommends Escentric Molecules Molecule 05, $160, which features cashmeran: “This compound has that crisp, clean quality of fresh rain, making it perfect for layering,” she says.
Just Peachy
Peach is undeniably the fruity It note of the year, says Eudora Nwasike, a fragrance specialist certified by The Fragrance Foundation. “Once seen as overly sweet or youthful, it’s now being reimagined in elevated, intimate ways,” she explains, often paired with soft musks, creamy woods, and sensual leather notes. “The result is a contemporary peach: velvety, nostalgic, and deeply sensual,” adds Nwasike. To her, the note feels comforting, playful, and radiant. “It’s perfect for a hot summer’s day, evoking the feeling of sun on your skin.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Speaking of skin, both Nwasike and Lone — who also tips peach as the next big fragrance note — describe Phlur’s Peach Skin Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, $25, as sunshine in a bottle: “This velvety peach is laced with juicy plum and sparkling Bellini,” Nwasike says — the ultimate summer cocktail. She also champions Guerlain Pêche Mirage Eau de Parfum, $425, with realistic peach and creamy sandalwood.
Keen to spend less? Try Le Monde Gourmand Peche Delicieuse Eau de Parfum, £28, or Zara Peach Sorbet Eau de Parfum, $19.
Heatwave In A Bottle
Summer is a time to indulge in heady revelry, says Howes, and some fragrance fans are turning to bolder, more intense perfumes that melt into the skin and linger in the warmth of humid summer nights. “Look for deeper rose scents, with hints of jasmine and even oudh notes to encapsulate those late nights over a cocktail,” suggests Howes. He rates Sappho Perfume, $270, and says it’s arguably one of Lush’s most sensual fragrances, thanks to a big dose of powdery orris blended with warm vanilla, and rich, smoky tobacco. “It’ll turn some heads in the best way,” says Howes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Also try Creed Eladaria Eau de Parfum, $300, with rose and vanilla, or H&M Hopeful Romantic Eau de Toilette, $12.99, with jasmine and orange blossom.
Accessible Luxury
A growing trend in the fragrance industry is the launch of smaller-sized bottles at more accessible price points, says Nwasike: “By offering 15ml sizes, for example, brands can meet this demand while introducing the next generation to the world of fragrance in a way that feels both aspirational and attainable.” It’s also a great way to sample a fragrance before committing to a full-size bottle. Loewe, Glossier, and Kayali are just a few brands now offering perfumes in sizes ranging from 8ml to 15ml.
Fragrance For Your… Pants
Gourmand perfumes — inspired by sweet, moreish, edible notes — have surged in popularity, but can feel heavy in summer humidity. A clever workaround? “Spraying your gourmand fragrances on your [pants] or legs,” says Lone. “It’s a strange but great summertime hack to prevent a cloying gourmand bubble when mixed with heat,” she adds. The idea is simple: “You’ll get wafts of the fragrance when you walk around, so you can wear your gourmand perfumes in the summer without the [sickly] feeling.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Try Kayali Fleur Majesty Rose Royale | 31 Eau de Parfum, $100, with rose and peach, and Valentino Born in Roma Donna Extradose Parfum, $115, with rum and vanilla.
Delicate Florals
“This summer, expect florals to be less full-on or cloying,” says Howes. “Instead, perfume showcases a fresher, more gentle profile.” Howes’ pick? Lush’s Sakura Body Spray, $45. “This makes you feel like you’re walking through a cherry blossom-filled park under a slight breeze. Also try Shade Perfume, $55, which offers a gently wooded base offset with a very subtle lavender note to provide some respite from a busy, bustling life,” he says.
We also love Balmain Glanc Galaxie Eau de Parfum, $190, with creamy magnolia and heady patchouli balanced by zingy bergamot, mandarin, and lime. Then there's Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum, $90, and Cult Gaia Mast Eau de Parfum, $228, both with green vetiver and blossom. If you’re on a budget, try Floral Street Wonderland Peony Perfume Mist, $28, with dainty floral notes of rose water, powdery violet, and, of course, airy peony.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Smells Like Teen Spirit
Fragrance mists are having a moment, and they're now bigger, better, and more versatile than ever, according to Michelle Feeney, founder of Floral Street. “They are a glass-free, lightweight option to power up all over,” she says. Floral Street’s trio of mists will soon be joined by a fourth — Arizona Bloom, launching this summer. “With added non-drying, skin-friendly benefits, they’re made to create lasting memories of this year’s Glastonbury festival,” adds Feeney.
Gourmand, But Make It Fresh
“Over the past year, we’ve indulged in rich, dessert-inspired scents,” says Howes, “but now, there’s growing conversation around blending fresher elements with traditional gourmand notes like vanilla, toffee, and chocolate.” Howes expects to see fruitier elements come into play, and suggests looking out for bergamot, lime, cherry, strawberry, and orange to cut through sweeter bases. “This also provides comfort with lightness and playfulness,” says Howes. “Lush’s Chelsea Morning Perfume, $45, is perfect for this. Indulgent vanilla and tonka are peppered with zesty lemon myrtle to conjure thoughts of slow Sunday mornings over breakfast.”
Beauty editors are going wild for The 7 Virtues Amber Vanilla Eau de Parfum, $94, with sweet santal and vanilla plus fresher skin musks. Also try H&M Creative Visionary Eau de Toilette, $7.99, with creamy white flowers, heady patchouli, and juicy guava.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Vintage Vibes, Modern Mood
This summer marks a return to classic fragrance notes like powdery orris, lush Damask rose, and heady patchouli — reimagined with a modern twist, says Feeney. While these rich scents make a strong statement on their own, they're softened and uplifted by fresher, more delicate touches like lemon and peach, making them tonnes more wearable, she adds. Try Floral Street’s Iris Goddess Eau de Parfum, $97, with orris, lemon zest and chilli powder, and Chypre Sublime Eau de Parfum, $97, with violets, patchouli and incense.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT