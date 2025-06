10 Summer Perfume Trends That Radiate Good Vibes, According To Experts

Lee Howes, Lush fragrance category lead, predicts that salty, marine scents will dominate summer, providing an instantly refreshing antidote to hot and humid weather. But don’t underestimate them, says Howes: “They can either be bold and brash or subtle and sensual,” he says. “For a jolt of refreshment, Dirty Perfume, $55 , or Dirty Body Spray, $42 , offers an instant blast of cool herbal notes with spearmint, sandalwood, and thyme.” For something even more alluring, Howes adds that Salty Body Spray, $50 , utilizes floral neroli and rose, as well as warming and grounding oudh, plus salted notes that smell like “warm skin after you’ve just stepped out of the ocean.” This, he says, is one of Lush’s best-kept secrets.