Story from Fashion
32 Matching Sets For Every Type Of Summer Plan

Ebony-Renee Baker, Esther Newman
Last Updated July 1, 2024, 2:23 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Nobody's Child.
Even for the most fashion-minded people, choosing what to wear for the day ahead is a skill that goes through its ups and downs. Sometimes you know exactly what clothing combo the day calls for, sometimes you stare at your wardrobe having no clue and zero inspiration. If that skill has been feeling a little rusty lately as we transition fully into warm weather dressing, you're not alone. One solution to make those summer decisions easier? Matching sets, baby, matching sets.
Matching sets are the ideal, fun-yet-formal summer outfit. They require minimal effort, but instantly make your ‘fit appear more purposeful and put together. From office-appropriate suits to glammed-up skirt-and-top sets, there's a matching set for every occasion, even if you have no occasion. Not only are summer matching sets comfortable and easy to slip on, but the looks also make the transition from sweaty commute to air-conditioned destination a breeze. 
To score some easy summer 'fits that'll get you through all your plans, scroll on for our favorite matching sets, handpicked by us.
Matching sets for a night out

The next time you get a "what are you wearing?" message, prepare for some flame emoji responses to come your way. From Rixo’s shimmery sequin skirt set to & Other Stories’ zippered 'fit, these will be your new favorite looks for going out-out.
Zara
Animal Print Halter Top
$22.90
Zara
Zara
Wide-leg Animal Print Pants
$35.90
Zara
Superdown
Calla Skirt Set
$96.00
Revolve
RIXO
Blossom Wrap Top
$250.00
Rixo
RIXO
Ardith Midi Skirt
$265.00
Rixo
& Other Stories
Wool Corset Top
$119.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wide Paperbag-waist Trousers
$149.00
& Other Stories
Cupshe
Mint Sleeveless Front Button Halterneck & ...
$32.99
Cupshe
Never Fully Dressed
Gold Sequin Tank Top
$130.00
Never Fully Dressed
Never Fully Dressed
Gold Sequin Dorris Skirt
$210.00
Never Fully Dressed

Matching sets for the office

Sleek suits are a classic way to be stylish yet professional. If you're looking to stray from your typical trouser- or short-suit, try some brightly colored, patterned, or cropped alternatives to shake things up a bit. Tip: Opt for linen in the office during the warmer months. Despite the fabric's tendency to wrinkle with every subtle movement, it's delightfully light on the skin.
COS
Tie-back Linen Top
$59.40$99.00
COS
COS
Linen Culottes
$72.00$120.00
COS
River Island
Plus Pink Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
$74.00
River Island
River Island
Plus Pink Button Up Longline Waistcoat
$84.00
River Island
Toast
Asawa Check Linen Shirt
$235.00
Toast
Toast
Asawa Check Linen Shorts
$160.00
Toast
Pistola
Vero Vest
$138.00
Revolve
Pistola
Brynn Pant
$168.00
Revolve
Nobody's Child
Blue Striped Loose Fit Trousers
$130.00
Nobody's Child
Nobody's Child
Blue Striped Waistcoat
$128.00
Nobody's Child
cider
Linen-blend V-neck Solid Button Vest
$14.99$20.00
Cider
cider
Linen-blend Mid-rise Solid Pocket Wide-leg...
$28.00
Cider

Matching sets for a wedding guest outfit

If your diary is looking anything like ours, then you've got multiple weddings to attend over the coming year. It's tempting to go for a dress when it comes to selecting your guest outfit but why not try a skirt or pants matching set instead?
Miaou
Imogene Corset
$195.00
Miaou
Miaou
Moni Skirt
$66.00$165.00
Miaou
LilySilk
Yasmin Palazzo Pants
$349.00
LilySilk
LilySilk
Yasmin Sleeveless Halter Top
$125.00
LilySilk
Jigsaw x Roksanda
Satin Maxi Skirt
$200.00$280.00
Jigsaw
Jigsaw x Roksanda
Hammered Satin Top
$200.00$280.00
Jigsaw
Cinq à Sept
Bonnie Top
$295.00
Shopbop
Cinq à Sept
Bowen Skirt
$365.00
Shopbop
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece
$298.00
Reformation
Mint Velvet
Orange Floral Print Crop Top
$179.00
Mint Velvet
Mint Velvet
Orange Floral Print Maxi Skirt
$209.00
Mint Velvet

Matching sets for the casual weekend

When the weekend arrives, no one wants to be spending most of it getting ready to meet friends or see family, right? From a denim skirt-set to a slinky maxi skirt duo, these will convince your loved ones that you didn't lie in until 20 minutes before leaving the house.
Ganni
Sheer Voile Cropped Off-shoulder Smock Top
$76.50$255.00
Ganni
Ganni
Sheer Voile Maxi Flounce Skirt
$112.50$375.00
Ganni
free-est
Sightseer Linen Set
$88.00
Free People
Topshop
Shell Trim Crop Top
$54.99
ASOS
Topshop
Tuck Side Column Midi Skirt
$69.99
ASOS
Eloquii
Circular Cutout Denim Pant
$89.97$149.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
Circular Cutout Denim Vest
$77.97$129.95
Eloquii
NA-KD
Sleeveless Denim Top
$41.99$69.99
NA-KD
NA-KD
Denim Slit Detail Mid Waist Skirt
$56.99$94.99
NA-KD
Loud Bodies
Rita Skirt
$145.00
Loud Bodies
Loud Bodies
Oodergeroo Shirt
$140.00
Loud Bodies

Matching sets for a holiday

The most organized travelers pack light by filling their suitcases holiday looks with matching sets: an array of mix and match separates that double up your outfit count.
Whistles
Crochet Circle Shirt
$299.00
Whistles
Whistles
Crochet Circle Skirt
$299.00
Whistles
Charli
Selina Cotton Set
$125.00
Charli
Lisa Says Gah
Ella Tie Shorts
$138.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Petra Blouse
$128.00
Lisa Says Gah
Fashion//SZN
Mesh Maxi Skirt In Floral Blue
$33.00
Fashion//SZN
Fashion//SZN
Mesh Ruffle Blouse In Floral Blue
$33.00
Fashion//SZN
The Frankie Shop
Orla Boxer Shorts
$89.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Orla Button Up Shirt
$137.00
The Frankie Shop
Farm Rio
Red Ainika Shell Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Eurofla...
$190.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Red Ainika Shell Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Eurofla...
$120.00
Farm Rio
Sundry
Sherpa Short-sleeve Buttondown Tee
$138.00
Anthropologie
Sundry
Sherpa Pull-on Shorts
$128.00
Anthropologie
Mango
Combined Crochet Polo Shirt
$59.99
Mango
Mango
Crochet Mini Skirt With Bow Fastening
$59.99
Mango

