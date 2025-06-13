12 Hair Color Trends Everyone Will Be Asking For This Summer
Summer’s arrival is the perfect excuse to finally act on your Pinterest board and switch up your hair color. Whether you’ve been waiting for the right moment to go blonde, add a striking twist to your brunette base, or go all out with a bolder hue, there are plenty of ways to zhuzh up your hair for the warmer weather.
This year, we’re in for a treat: expect everything from “golden hour” blonde (a sunlit take on the classic honey blonde) to “burnt sugar” brunette (a warmer, more caramelized take on brunette tones). Safe to say, there’s no shortage of options for all skin tones and hair types. Below, we’ve quizzed esteemed colorists to break down the best hair color trends worth bookmarking this season.
Burnt Sugar Brunette
According to Samantha Cusick, hairstylist and founder of her namesake London salons, “burnt sugar” brunette is “rich, warm, and caramelized in all the right places.” Make no mistake — it’s far from your regular, one-dimensional brunette. Instead, she says, “It’s all about depth with golden undertones and subtle ribbons of amber that catch the light.”
Cusick also notes that this color works particularly well on olive and deeper skin tones, complementing them with “a natural, sunlit effect that feels effortlessly sophisticated.” We love these shades on Bella Maclean and Bree Colter.
Golden Hour Blonde
In his summer hair trend report, hair artist Tom Smith shared that “golden hour” blonde will reign supreme. This is a true fusion of copper and blonde, says Smith, “intensely golden and full of depth and richness.” As seen on the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Abigail Cowen, Esther McGregor, and Gwendoline Christie, this color is a step up from the previously trending “sunflower blonde” as it strikes the perfect balance between warm and golden undertones. Take inspiration from this shade posted to Instagram by QUE Colour.
Cusick notes that this particular trend primarily focuses on strategic lighting placement. “It’s a smart way to go lighter without a full transformation,” she says, and it can be achieved through adding face-framing golden highlights through the mid-lengths and ends. As for the name? “This color creates a natural brightness that mimics that just-before-sunset glow,” she adds.
Mocha Mousse Bronde
Bronde — a mix between blonde and brunette — is getting a makeover for summer. Enter: mocha bronde, “a monochromatic and muted” shade that suits a variety of skin tones, says Smith. Unlike the caramel hues that dominated summer 2024, Smith says this shade leans more neutral, and of course, it is influenced by the popularity of Pantone’s Color of 2025: mocha mousse. Think: coffee and mushroom-esque tones that seamlessly blend through the lengths. Cusick describes this shade as “rich, glossy, and low maintenance.” We love this color posted to Instagram by Caterina.
Cherry Red
Babyliss ambassador and stylist Syd Hayes describes this shade as “a vibrant, head-turning burst of juicy cherry red.” Not to be confused with burgundy or auburn, Hayes specifies that it is a true, medium-bright red with cool, almost raspberry undertones. This look posted to Instagram by BLEACH London is the perfect statement red. “Red shades often intensify beautifully under sunlight, making them pop even more,” adds Hayes.
Muted Auburn
Spotted on Smith’s list of summer hair color trend predictions, and seen here on model Whitney Hayat, muted auburn offers a more wearable take on copper hair. The difference? It features earthy and auburn tones that will complement most skin tones without the intense orange-y hues, says Smith. To nail this shade, he advises topping up your hair with a color-depositing conditioner that enlists chestnut or soft copper tones. Try dpHUE Gloss+ in Strawberry, $38.
Lemon Platinum
Smith describes this as “a bright and gleaming lemon sorbet tone,” and predicts this striking blonde will trend thanks to its edgy yet ethereal appeal. “If ‘golden hour blonde’ was the deeper, more copper-toned evolution of sunflower blonde, [then] lemon platinum is the brighter, fresher and cleaner alternative,” he says. You will have spotted this color on celebrities like Anya Taylor-Joy, Kirsten Dunst, and Kristen Stewart.
Meanwhile, Marley Xavier, stylist and celebrity colorist at Hershesons, describes this shade as ‘buttercream blonde’ — “creamy, soft and balanced; neither icy, nor overly warm.” Even better? It suits a wide spectrum of skin tones, adds Xavier. This shade on Mali-Koa, by BLEACH's head stylist Jade Hart, is stunning.
Peekaboo Blonde
“This isn't your average all-over blonde,” shares Hayes. “It features strategically placed, bright blonde ribbons or panels hidden underneath a darker top layer,” he explains. This effect is particularly beautiful when your hair moves, or is tied up or braided, as it reveals “panel pops” for added dimension, adds Hayes. Even better? It's pretty low commitment. “It's perfect for those who want a playful surprise element for ponytails, beach waves, and updos,” he says. This color on Sofia Richie Grainge is gorgeous.
Honey-Lit Brunette
According to Xavier, honey-lit brunette is set to be one of the most gorgeous and multi-dimensional shades of the season. “Think late afternoon light melting into brunette tones; it’s sun-warmed,” he says. Xavier also specifies that this particular hue focuses on “hand-painted caramel or honey tones” throughout the mid-lengths and ends, which mimic the way natural sunlight hits the hair. He recommends it for those looking to enhance their natural brunette subtly. “It flatters warm and neutral undertones especially well,” adds Xavier. Take a cue from this shade posted to Instagram by Adequate Hair Studio.
Soft Serve Blonde
“This is blonde at its creamiest,” says Cusick. “Think soft, cool tones with just a hint of vanilla that looks almost whipped in texture.” She recommends this color for those who want to be blonde without the typically harsh or icy finish. Already light? Cusick advises asking your colorist for a beige or a baby blonde toner to achieve the creamy effect. We love this color by Katie McKenna at Samantha Cusick Fitzrovia.
Strawberry Glaze
Blurring the lines between blonde and copper, this color offers a fun twist on good old strawberry blonde. Think of strawberry glaze as “a lighter take on copper with a subtle rosy twist,” shares Cusick. According to the pro, this color is perfect for natural redheads who want to elevate their tone, or blondes looking for something soft and summery without going too bold. Look to this shade by Imogen Rose for the ultimate inspiration.
Salted Maple Brown
That effortlessly cool maple brown color that you keep spotting all over Hailey Bieber’s Instagram? This shade is essentially that, with a summer spin. “Think warm, multi-dimensional brunette kissed by the sun,” says Hayes. “This isn't just caramel; it's a sophisticated blend of a rich, warm brown base with subtle, warm blonde ribbons woven throughout, mimicking natural sun-bleached pieces. It embodies effortless summer highlights while maintaining depth,” he adds.
Hayes applauds this color for its low-maintenance nature: “The regrowth is forgiving and as it warms in the sun, [you’ll] get even more dimension, preventing a washed-out look.” It’s also a universally flattering shade that will complement all skin tones, particularly those with warmer undertones. Hairstylist A Nack nails it here.
California Blonde
Ever think about rocking that LA-inspired, effortlessly chic blonde? Enter: “California blonde” — a foolproof choice for the summer. “Soft, sun-faded and totally effortless, California blonde blends golden highlights with a creamy base that looks like it’s been lifted naturally over long beach days,” shares Xavier. “It’s the epitome of low-maintenance luxury that suits warm or neutral undertones beautifully,” he adds. According to Xavier, the finish is relaxed, radiant, and distinctly West Coast, much like this color on Joana Lefebvre.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
