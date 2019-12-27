This Summer Fridays Mask Set Is The Ultimate Winter Skin Treat

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
You may be reading this on what is possibly the farthest thing from a certain beloved warm-weather abbreviated workday tradition, but hey —when the skin care is this good, it's worthy of sharing name with the best day of the week. To be a little more specific, we're referring to Summer Fridays’ Merry & Brighter set, which we're dubbing as the chicest way to spend ample downtime and indulge your skin in the process.
"We wanted to create a place to experience all of our masks in one place," co-founders Lauren Gores Ireland and Marianna Hewitt tell Refinery29. And whether you're trying them for the first time or already love the brand and can't get enough, this skin-care set is tailor-made for some serious at-home pampering. "It’s the perfect gift for someone who deserves a little spa time at home." As for what you'll get inside? There's a full size of Summer Fridays' OG product, the skin-quenching Jet Lag Mask, plus smaller versions of the brand's other two launches, an exfoliating, brightening formula and a rose petal-infused mask for the ultimate complexion trio. "It’s the first time we’ve offered minis of Overtime and R+R — perfect for all of that holiday travel!"
At $65 (or £52 for our friends across the pond), the kit was a major steal of a deal for three luxe face masks...which is precisely why it's currently sold out. However, we're keeping our fingers crossed that it gets restocked ASAP, so sign up for those in-stock alerts and manifest some good beauty juju in the meantime.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
