The Season Of Chapped Lips Is Here — & Summer Fridays’ Viral Balm Just Might Save Us

Welcome back to the season of chapped lips. And we're sorry to say that if yours haven't started to crack yet, it's only a matter of time. To prepare for the driest time of year, we're running to the loving arms of Summer Fridays. The skin-care label has amassed a cult following that swears by its hydrating products. Its Jet Lag Mask is legendary, but its latest viral product, the Lip Butter Balm, is what we're most excited about this fall. Like all Summer Friday products, the $24 Lip Butter Balm is a multitasker. It's described as a lip balm-gloss hybrid, as it conditions and soothes lips, and it's available in seven pigmented and neutral hues, which add a glossy finish.
Now, we know what you're thinking: What makes it different than the hundreds of lip glosses and balms out there? Our editors have thoroughly tested the balm out — one writer reviewed it on their 14-hour flight to Tokyo — and are here to share their thoughts. So whether you're throwing all your other lip products aside or simply adding a new friend to your collection, read on for our review of the Summer Fridays' Lip Butter Balms.
"I’ve never used Summer Fridays products until this lip butter balm, and I kinda like it! While I am a die-hard Aquaphor fan, I really like this formula. The weather is getting colder and drier in NYC, and my lips need all the help they can get. Lipstick normally dries out my lips, so when I tried these balms and realized that they not only provide a light tint but also hydration, I was hooked — and both smell like forbidden frosting, yum!
"The balm lasted a few hours before they needed reapplication, which was great, and the tube itself is so easy with a curved applicator to mold to the natural shape of my lips. I also appreciate that the balm is vegan and cruelty-free. I also tried the pink sugar, and it was equally as delicious with more of a soft natural pink to my lips than a tint, as I already have pretty pink lips." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I’m a long-time fan of Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla Beige (the perfect tinted nude balm with a hint of cookie-like flavor), so I was excited for the newest flavor to join the lineup: Sweet Mint. My favorite color is green, so I immediately enjoyed the pale sea foam tube — it looks so cute on my nightstand.
"The texture is the same as previous flavors: smooth, creamy, and definitely as buttery as the name suggests. The peppermint flavor wasn’t too overpowering, and it reminded me of a sweeter version of the mint-flavored Glossier Balm Dot Com (my personal favorite out of the bunch). Also, unlike other flavors of Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm, this one isn’t tinted, making it a perfect pick for an overnight lip mask." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I have perpetually chapped lips but feel pretty much naked without a lip color, so finding a moisturizing lipstick or tinted balm is my ideal. Summer Fridays’ lip butter is everything I wanted it to be and more. I tried the cherry color, which actually appeared as more of a bright wash of pink (that accidentally matched my hair) than the dark red of the bottle exterior.
"But I was delighted by how long it kept my lips moist (I only reapplied it once during a 14-hour flight from NYC to Tokyo!), and it keeps its soft color even when it's dried. When first applied, it feels almost reminiscent of my beloved Juicy Tube of the early '00s, giving me a glossy, shiny pout that livens up even a bare face. I’m contemplating stocking up on a few other colors, too." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"It seems like every other day, a new shiny lip gloss or moisturizing balm is on the market. However, Summer Fridays' Lip Butter Balm has changed the game for me. As someone who owns way too many lip products, this is my all-time favorite. First off, I have to give it up to the practical applicator. It's slightly curved to glide along lips and distribute the perfect amount of product. I've gone through plenty of lip glosses where it's spurted out when I barely squeezed it, or if it's been rustled around in my bag, as soon as I open it, the product starts leaking. Trust me, you won't get that with this one.
"Now, onto the shade. I particularly like the Vanilla because of its versatility — I own the Pink Sugar one as well. You can use the Vanilla Butter Balm as a sleeping mask or, for a bit of shine, on top of your favorite lip tint. I prefer the latter, as tints can sometimes dry my lips. The butter balm adds the hydration and soft gloss I'm looking for.
"Don't tell anyone, but even my husband is a fan. He's fairly nonchalant about things and will try anything I tell him, from new skin care to masks, and this is one of his favorite lip products that I hand him to apply. He's never complained that it was too sticky or overly glossy, and the fact that it's clear doesn't draw attention. The scent is one of our favorites, as it isn't like the stereotypical overpowering artificial vanilla that gives you a headache. It's a nice, subtle scent that you actually look forward to using. I would recommend this for first-time users of the Lip Butter Balm." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
